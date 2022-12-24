A futuristic and forward-looking education system is being created in the country thanks to the NEP: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot on Saturday via video link and said the number of IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country had increased significantly after 2014.

Rajkot ,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot via video conference on Saturday. (file photo)

By Press Trust of India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that with the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in the country for the first time. Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot via video link, also said that the number of IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country had increased significantly after 2014, the year his government first came to power. READ: PM Modi chairs Covid review meeting, insists on masking, more testing “You know very well that for the bright future of India, our existing politics and educational institutes have a great role to play. Therefore, in this ‘amrit kaal’ of independence, whether it be ‘educational infrastructure or educational policy, we remain involved with greater speed and greater expansion,’ he said. “In the country today, the number of major educational institutions like IIT, IIIT, IIM and AIIMS is increasing. After 2014, the number of medical colleges increased by more than 65% With the new education policy, the country is preparing for the first time a future-oriented and futuristic education system,” he said. Posted on: December 24, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/forward-looking-futuristic-education-system-created-in-country-through-nep-pm-modi-2313034-2022-12-24 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos