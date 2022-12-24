Tories threw in the towel despite Sunak’s best efforts

London: The mood is “defeatist” in the corridors of political power in London. Ministers in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet told the BBC that ‘nobody cares’ about the ruling Conservative Party anymore and that it is ‘in the last-ditch saloon’.

2022 has been one of the deadliest years in Conservative history. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, insubstantial, full of scandals, but a great survivor, finally bit the dust in July after three years of roller coaster. He was replaced by Liz Truss, described as “a human hand grenade”, who predicted self-destruction in 44 days, setting a dubious record for the shortest occupation of 10 Downing Street.

Enter Sunak, whom the conservative base rejected this summer when electing Truss as party leader. Only seven years in politics, of Indian origin in a predominantly white, historically right-wing and racist party. An act of desperation in an organization without an option, although the elevation was decided by the deputies without being returned to the rank and file members.

Between 2010 and 2015, the Conservatives were in coalition with the Liberal Democrats. Ed Miliband, who surprisingly defeated his older brother David to become leader of the Labor Party, had intellect but no incisiveness. Not only did he fail to unseat Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron; but the latter formed a one-party government in his second term. Complacency and overconfidence, however, got the better of him.

After keeping Scottish nationalists at bay in a referendum on Scottish independence, he, a Remainer, promised a plebiscite on whether or not Britain should leave the European Union ( EU) in its 2015 election manifesto. Conservatives were undoubtedly divided on the issue; but it’s debatable whether that was a deciding factor, given Cameron’s decisive position.

When it came to asking the Brits what they wanted, it was admittedly sabotaged by leftist and anti-EU Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn. But failing to take this campaign or Johnson’s pro-Brexit campaign seriously has been the downfall of Cameron, the Tories and Britain.

Sunak, unlike Johnson, has so far preferred to be under the radar. His attention to detail relieved his colleagues, not to mention the public service. He organized rallies for Tory backbench MPs during the FIFA World Cup to watch England games – where the beer flowed liberally – in a bid to build support among his MPs.

But the disaster he faces is multiple. Britain is in an economic recession; and since he was Chancellor for two and a half years, his contribution to this cannot be erased. Escalating food and energy prices have created a rare cost of living crisis.

At least half a dozen major unions, including those representing essential services, are on strike. It is a winter of extraordinary discontent. According to reliable opinion polls, the majority of Brexiteers among voters have turned into a minority.

Sunak, a Brexiteer, is negotiating – under pressure from US President Joe Biden – a solution with the EU, which would preserve the 1997 Good Friday Agreement on the island of Ireland.

Joining a customs union with the EU would likely dissolve the nasty customs barrier erected between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland (part of the UK) by what is known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. North in the Brexit pact between the UK and the EU.

But the aggressive rump of Brexiteers in his cabinet, his parliamentary party and the party base are likely to rebel against such a deal.

The BBC reported: “We know Rishi Sunak wants to explain more about what he stands for in the new year.”

He also said Johnson was the Tories’ “best campaigner” who could “dominate the headlines in the blink of an eye.”

Part of the party is indeed hard at work to oust Sunak – who does not come across as politically experienced or a political leader – to bring Johnson back.

When Johnson won a midterm general election on a landslide in December 2019, the British press assumed it would be a miracle if Labor could close the one-term deficit.

Industrial action at times made the pro-working class Labor Party unpopular with the decisive British middle class.

The current public mood in Britain, however, is such that even such drawbacks do not seem to save the Tories. Labor leader Keir Starmer currently appears to be a spearhead as Britain’s next prime minister.