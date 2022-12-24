How Trump Ally Wayne Allyn Root really scored his knighthood





It’s hard to imagine a more devoted supporter of Donald Trump than Las Vegas political commentator Wayne Allyn Root. He described Trump as his mentor and the best president in Roots life. Had Trump been sworn in for a second term, Root argues, he would easily have been the greatest president of all time. In 2019, Trump angered Jewish groups when he thanked Root for calling him the king of Israel.

But Root is now claiming an honor that even the approval-mad ex-president never held: knighthood. Or, at least, something like that.

Starting that summer, Root, a former Newsmax TV host, began making appearances on political shows where he was portrayed as Sir Wayne Allyn Root. Currently, he is featured on his own show on the Real Americas Voice digital channel as Sir Wayne. When Root appears on other pro-Trump shows, the chyrons under his name often refer to him as Sir.

He was just knighted, a podcast host said when Root appeared on his show shortly after his inauguration. It’s Sir Wayne Allyn Root!

However, it is generally unclear to Roots audiences that Root did not receive his knighthood from the British crown, or any other royal entity generally known to bestow the honours. Instead, the Roots Knighthood comes from a little-known organization called the Royal House of Cappadocia who handed out their Knighthood at a $1,000 a ticket casino gala.

On its website, the Royal House of Cappadocia claims to trace its lineage back thousands of years to the Anatolian region of Cappadocia. But its leader, His Serene Highness Prince Don Rafael Andjar y Vilches, was born in Spain in 1946 and did not establish the chivalric order to which Root belongs until 2012.

The roots trip down the chivalrous annals culminated in June, when he attended his knighting ceremony at the Venetian Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Dubbed The Royal Knighting Investiture, the gala featured a roughly minute-long ceremony in which Andjar y Vilches knighted Root, who was dressed in a cape and holding a sword.

Conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root speaks on the Las Vegas Strip to demand the reopening of Nevada’s economy, hard hit by coronavirus-related shutdowns, April 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It was apparently a mighty honor for Root, a hot-headed radio host who claims to come from such humble origins that he’s a SOBa son of a butcher.

After the event, talk radio industry publication Talkers claimed that Root is now a Knight of the Royal Order of Constantine the Great and of Saint Helena and can forever claim the title of Sir Wayne Allyn Root .

Root was excited, to put it mildly.

The Root, the Root, the Root is on fire! Root said on his podcast the day after the ceremony.

In 2019, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that an honor from the Royal House of Capadocia costs between $1,000 and $2,000. But Root insists his knighthood didn’t depend on money changing hands.

I didn’t pay to be knighted, Root wrote in an email to The Daily Beast. ZERO.

Instead, Root claims he was knighted to celebrate his business accomplishments.

It is impossible to buy your place in the Cappadocian Order of Knights, wrote a representative from Cappadocia who identified himself as Duke Gerhart Walch in an email to The Daily Beast.

The Knight or Damehood is awarded for MERIT and cannot be purchased at any price from the Royal House, Gerhart told The Daily Beast.

That said, according to Gerhart, there is definitely money involved in many chivalric events. A website for the gala where Root was knighted lists tickets for the royal investiture as costing $1,000 per person. Gerhart said future knights and dames are encouraged to donate to nonprofit groups and buy a table to invite family and friends.

According to Gerhart, there are also other costs to cover, including event fees, the knights’ new sword, and jewelry.

Even though Roots’ path to chivalry isn’t exactly what his listeners might think of when imagining a knight, it’s more innocuous than some of his other claims. In 2020, for example, the New York Attorney General sent Root a warning to cease and desist from mismarketing products as cures for the coronavirus.

