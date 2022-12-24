Development in the Jokowi era is driving the regional economy





JAKARTA, investor.id – Development under President Joko Widodo’s government is considered to have had an impact on regional economic growth. This results in the distribution of infrastructure in the regions to facilitate the pace of the economy. “I objectively assess that it is certainly very influential, the indicator is that the infrastructure built will facilitate economic movement in the regions,” said the executive director of the Center for Research on Ethical Economics and Democracy (CREED ) Yoseph Billie Dosiwoda when contacted on Saturday. (24/12/2022). He pointed out that in the era of President Jokowi, infrastructure built in the regions can certainly benefit local communities. “In terms of toll and non-toll road infrastructure, railways, ports, airports, including reservoirs which are useful for irrigation water for paddy fields in the regions,” Yoseph said. As a result, he said, development in the regions would encourage regional economic activity not only from infrastructure but also from village funds and Special Allocation Funds (DAKs). “Therefore, synergistic cooperation and support is also required from the regional government, both the provincial governor and the regency/city regents and mayors, with the good intention of developing the regional economy together,” he concluded. The same was expressed by Academician Sawedi Muhammad of Makassar City Hasanudin University (Unhas). He said infrastructure development under the administration of Joko Widodo had an economic impact on the region. According to him, infrastructure increases job opportunities and can reduce poverty. “We accept that an equal distribution of infrastructure can be achieved multiplier effect positive for reducing poverty, social inequalities, etc. We appreciate the government’s performance,” Sawedi said. He said the development of the Jokowi era had a positive impact on society. We must therefore continue to do so so as not to be left behind by other countries. “We are confident that the infrastructure built by the current government can have a positive impact. For example, by absorbing thousands of jobs, the buying and selling of logistics goods will go smoothly,” Sawedi said. He gave an example of how Jokowi pays great attention to South Sulawesi. Due to infrastructure, economic costs become cheaper and bring economic efficiency. “The railway infrastructure built by the government in South Sulawesi is very efficient, because on the one hand it will reduce the consumption of fossil oil. On the other hand, the transport costs, both logistics and passengers, will be less expensive and more efficient,” Sawedi said. Previously, President Joko Widodo said that the infrastructure development is not only centered on the island of Java or centered on Java. Like the Mandalika circuit which, according to the president, is an example of infrastructure development outside the island of Java. President Jokowi believes that the development of infrastructure in the regions has boosted the economic growth of the surrounding community, so that it has become a new economic growth point in Indonesia. “Infrastructure development will create new economic growth points, there will be new economic growth points, I will give Mandalika an example,” Jokowi said. Publisher: Aris Cahyadi ([email protected])

