UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi









New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

CM Yogi took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Modi and said, “I received advice from respected Prime Minister Mr @narendramodiji who is continuously dedicated to serving the nation today at New Delhi paying a courtesy visit. Thank you Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart for giving of your precious time!” “The decision of the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji to provide free food grains to over 81 million beneficiaries by December 2023 under the ‘National Food Security Act’ is commendable. Warm thanks to the Prime Minister for this welfare decision!” Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet after the Union cabinet meeting on Friday.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for approving the upcoming review of the pension of defense force personnel and family pensioners under the One Rank One Pension (OROP).

“The approval given by the Union Cabinet to the forthcoming review of the pension of Defense Force Personnel/Family Retirees under ‘One Rank, One Pension’ is commendable. Sincere gratitude to respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji for this decision benefiting more than 25 lakh ex-servicemen and their families!” the CM tweeted.

Earlier, on December 19, Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Welfare in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Dane Azad Ansari briefed Prime Minister Modi on the work being done by his ministry, as well as the science exhibition held in madrassas across the state on Minority Rights Day .

Informing about the fair, the Minister of State had also sought advice from the Prime Minister. (YEAR)

