China sanctions 2 US citizens for raising human rights issue in Tibet

China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for Washington’s action against human rights abuses in Tibet, the government announced on Friday, amid a standoff between the sides over Beijing’s treatment of Chinese people. religious and ethnic minorities.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, as well as their immediate family members, would be banned from entering China. Any assets they had in China would be frozen and they would be banned from contact with people or organizations in China.

The notice said the measures were in response to US sanctions against two Chinese citizens “under the excuse of the human rights issue in Tibet”.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said China was reacting to what it saw as a violation of “basic norms of international relations” and that Stein and Yu were “blatantly behaving on Tibet and other China-related issues.”

“We would like to stress once again that Tibetan affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and the United States has no right to interfere in them, and the blatant interference in China’s internal affairs China will face strong countermeasures from China,” Mao said. journalists during a daily briefing.

“We urge the United States to withdraw the so-called sanctions and stop interfering in Tibetan affairs and China’s internal affairs,” the spokesperson said.

In an emailed comment to The Associated Press, Stein said the penalty order against him “doesn’t matter” in the larger context.

“What matters are the thousands of prisoners of conscience imprisoned by the Chinese authorities. Let’s not distract from their human rights abuses,” Stein said.

Yu could not immediately be reached for comment.

On December 9, the United States imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, Tibet’s top official from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, the region’s police chief since 2018.

“Our actions are further aimed at disrupting and deterring the arbitrary detention and physical abuse by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) of members of minority religious groups in the Tibet Autonomous Region,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken. by announcing the sanctions.

An accompanying notice from the Treasury Department said that Wu was responsible for “stability policies” in Tibet whose implementation involved “serious human rights violations, including extrajudicial executions, physical violence, arbitrary arrests and mass detentions.

He said that during Zhang’s tenure, the police engaged in serious human rights abuses, including “torture, physical abuse and murder of prisoners, including those arrested on religious and religious grounds. policies”.

The Chinese announcement gave no specific charges against Stein and Yu.

Stein has served as Deputy Director of Staff on the Congressional Executive Committee on China since 2021 and previously served as Senior Advisor to Under Secretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Sarah Sewall, including as a staff officer on Tibetan issues. Previously, he was director of government relations with the watchdog group International Campaign for Tibet.

Chinese-born Yu is a top scholar who taught at the United States Naval Academy and a notorious critic of Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping’s regime. He served as a key China adviser under former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In recent years, China has passed legislation imposing reciprocal sanctions against foreigners from the US, EU and other countries for perceived harm to its national interests. Washington and others have compiled a long list of Chinese officials banned from visiting or transacting with their financial institutions, ranging from the leader of the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong to local officials accused of human rights abuses. male.

China says Tibet has been part of its territory for centuries, although supporters of exiled Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama say it was functionally independent for most of that time.

Communist forces invaded in 1950 and China has ruled the Himalayan region with an iron fist ever since, imposing ever-tighter surveillance and travel restrictions since the last uprising against rule in Beijing in 2008. Long prison sentences prison in appalling conditions are imposed for acts of defiance, including defending the region’s unique language and Buddhist culture from attempts at assimilation.

China has also been accused of detaining hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in re-education camps as part of a campaign to wipe out their native language and culture, including through adoptions. forced and sterilizations. China denies the accusations, saying it has only been fighting terrorism, separatism and religious extremism.