Donald Trump rails against January 6 committee in social video Rambling Truth





The Jan. 6 committee said Trump was ultimately responsible for the 2021 Capitol riot. Trump responded by calling the members “sick people” and downplaying the siege. He said the committee “did not produce any evidence” that he wanted the violence. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Former President Donald Trump railed against the Jan. 6 committee after he blamed it for the 2021 riot at the US Capitol, downplaying the riot, calling committee members ‘really bad people’ and repeating his conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

Trump spoke about the committee in a video he shared on his Truth Social platform on Friday, saying, “They’re sick people. They’re Marxists. And they’re very dangerous, very bad people.”

Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 23, 2022

He also said in the video that “the events of January 6 were not an insurrection. It was a protest that got tragically out of control.”

He said the committee “did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in any way intended or intended violence in our Capitol.”

“The evidence does not exist because the allegation is baseless and a monstrous lie.”

Protesters storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC John Minchillo/AP

The January 6 committee released its final report on Thursday. He said Trump’s actions, including failing to order his “violent supporters to disperse and leave the Capitol,” were part of his “multi-part conspiracy to overturn the legal election results.” 2020 presidential election.

The committee said its conclusion was that “the central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.”

He said Trump “specifically and repeatedly refused” to tell his supporters to leave the Capitol “for several hours.”

Trump, in his video, pushed back against that allegation, saying he sent two tweets “within 25 minutes of the Capitol Bridge, and another statement 30 minutes later.”

But the committee’s report says the tweets did not tell the rioters to leave the Capitol and that neither tweet “made a difference.”

Rioters and police during the Capitol Riot. DOJ

In the rambling video, Trump also called the FBI raid on his Florida resort town of Mar-a-Lago in August a “Marxist hoax” and a “big hoax” and said it was led by a “hate of Trump”.

The FBI search warrant said the Justice Department was investigating Trump’s violation of three federal laws, including the Espionage Act, when he brought government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago at the end of his term as President.

Trump also attacked the committee’s report in a separate Truth Social article on Thursday, calling it a “highly partisan screening committee report.”

The comments echo his previous attacks on the committee.

In March, he said the committee had used “Marxist lies and tactics.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-reacts-jan-6-committee-report-blaming-him-capitol-riot-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos