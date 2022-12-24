Best of 2022: James O’Brien’s explosive reaction to Keir Starmer’s elimination from Beergate









By Madeleine Wilson It was then that James O’Brien reacted fiercely to Keir Starmer’s clearing of any wrongdoing in the ‘uneven’ Beergate saga. LBC will be with you throughout the holiday season with a range of special and guest shows – you can listenlive on Global Player. It was then that James reacted to the fact that Keir Starmer had been cleared of any wrongdoing in the ‘uneven’ Beergate saga. Durham Constabulary have announced that they will not issue fixed fines to Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner or any of their teams for their role in the Beergate saga. The Labor leader and deputy leader were under investigation for a possible breach of coronavirus rules at a celebratory event in Durham in April 2021. In one of his most explosive monologues, James then began a meticulous analysis of how the right-wing press tried to bring down the Labor leader to soften the Partygate scandal engulfing Boris Johnson. He told listeners: ‘They tried to persuade you that you didn’t care that they were throwing lots of parties in Downing Street. He later said, “They backed each other up to sell you that lie just like they sold you lie after lie after lie for the past few years.” Thank you for listening to LBC throughout the year. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

