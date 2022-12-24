Hope Hicks says Trump was blamed for unjust January 6





The Jan. 6 House Select Committee on Friday released nearly 50 transcripts of witness testimony. A transcript details the committee’s interview with Hope Hicks, a former Trump ally. “I just think he felt like… blaming him for everything that happened wasn’t fair,” she said. Loading Something is loading.

In a series of transcripts of witness testimony released Friday by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, one transcript reveals that former White House communications director Hope Hicks told the committee that former President Donald Trump felt like the blame he received for the Capitol Hill riot was unfair.

Once one of Trump’s closest allies, Hicks, 34, voluntarily sat down to testify, video of which was released during the committee’s final hearing on Monday. She was one of the few people in Trump’s orbit to communicate to Trump that he had lost the 2020 election, according to the transcript released Friday.

Hicks spoke to Trump on January 11, 2021, days after the deadly insurgency.

“He asked me if I thought it was really as bad as everyone was making it out to be. And my response was, yes, I thought it was,” reads the transcript.

She added: “I think he felt like it wasn’t fair, the response to that wasn’t fair.”

Hicks, who resigned from the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, said she advised Trump that he should change his approach and appear more “rational” to observers.

“And I was just saying to him, I think, you know, the more rational and restrained you are, the more extreme everyone will seem, so things like banning you from social media, I think, will backfire on you, and that , you know, if you focus on the things that really matter to people and not on the election, I think things will improve quickly for you, politically,” Hicks told the committee.

She said Trump also asked her if she believed the election was stolen, which she objected to.

“And then we just exchanged a few pleasantries, you know, and that was it,” she added.

“I just think he felt like, you know, blaming him for everything that happened wasn’t fair,” Hicks continued.

The committee on Thursday released a detailed report of its findings during the investigation into the Capitol riot and how Trump played a role in it. They also recommended to the Justice Department that Trump face criminal charges for his role in the insurgency.

Hicks was not immediately available for comment.

