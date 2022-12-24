Hong Kong to open border with China despite rise in mainland COVID-19 cases after city leader’s meeting with Xi Jinping





File photo – Protesters hold up a sign (R) and blank sheets of paper on the University of Hong Kong campus in solidarity with protests in mainland China against tough Covid restrictions and demands for greater freedoms , in Hong Kong, November 29, 2022. AP

Hong Kong: Hong Kong aims to reopen its border with China by mid-January, city leader John Lee announced on Saturday after returning from meetings in Beijing. The border was effectively closed for nearly three years while China enforced a zero Covid strategy of instant lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing that hit the world’s second-largest economy. After abruptly reversing its pandemic policies last month, Beijing is grappling with a rise in coronavirus infections across the country, with many hospitals and morgues overwhelmed. The decision to roll back anti-virus control measures is believed to be the main reason for the surge in infections. However, the Chinese government defended the decision. Despite the rise in cases, Lee said the border between the semi-autonomous business hub and the rest of the country would be restored to its pre-pandemic state. “The central government has accepted the full reopening of the border in a gradual and orderly manner,” he told reporters at the airport. Local authorities on both sides of the border will submit a proposal for Beijing’s approval, “intended to be implemented before mid-January”, he added. Lee met President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang this week on a four-day trip to Beijing, his first since taking office in July. Xi said he “fully affirms” the work of Lee’s administration and praised him for safeguarding national security and reviving the local economy. Hong Kong has pursued a slimmed down version of Beijing’s zero Covid strategy and has also recently begun to lift restrictions in a bid to revive its international trade relations. Currently, Hong Kong residents traveling to China can only do so through a handful of border checkpoints and are subject to mandatory quarantine. Expecting the reopening to spur an increase in cross-border travel, authorities in Hong Kong and the mainland will consider a daily quota, Lee said. Immigration, customs and police officers have already been ordered to return to their border posts after Christmas, according to local media. With contributions from AFP Read all Latest news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/hong-kong-to-open-border-with-china-says-city-leader-after-meeting-xi-jinping-despite-rising-covid-19-cases-in-mainland-11867941.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos