Trkiye, Azerbaijan is laying the foundations for a new era in the region, says Turkish President – ​​Aze.Media





Trkiye and Azerbaijan are laying the foundations for a new era in the region, the country’s president announced on Saturday. “Together with Azerbaijan, we are laying the foundations for a new era in the region. Things will accelerate as Armenia shows progress in peace, security and tranquility,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an event in the eastern province of Erzurum. He pointed out that Trikiye was preparing for the most significant breakthrough in its millennial history in the region under the vision of the “Century of Trkiye” initiative. At the end of October, Erdogan, who is also chairman of the Justice and Development (AK) party, unveiled a series of programmes, projects and goals ahead of next year’s presidential and general elections as the country prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2023. . “On the one hand, we are strengthening our relations with the Islamic world. On the other hand, we integrate into the Turkish world. Meanwhile, we unite with Africa and the Balkans,” he said, adding that Ankara has also not forgotten its ties with Russia, China, Ukraine and the United States. United. Noting that the eastern province of Erzurum is one of the most critical places for Trkiye to become a hub for transporting and trading oil and natural gas from Asia to Europe, Erdogan said that Trkiye “resolves conflicts and tensions in the Caucasus, which are the biggest obstacle to the effective use of the region’s potential, one by one. He claimed that Trkiye was “working around the clock” to connect gas discovered in the Black Sea to its national grid. “On Monday we will share the good news with our nation,” he said, adding that Trkiye would receive more good news once the Black Sea gas is used. Trkiye has discovered 540 billion cubic meters (19 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas in the Black Sea. The vessels of Trkiye, Fatih, Yavuz and Kanuni, continue their drilling operations in the Black Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://aze.media/turkiye-azerbaijan-laying-foundations-of-new-era-in-region-says-turkish-president/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos