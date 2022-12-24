India is moving at a rapid pace to develop education infrastructure and policies: PM Modi | Latest India News





India is moving at a rapid pace to develop the country’s educational infrastructure and policies at all levels in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing the 75th Amrut Mahotsav of Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajasthans Rajkot. He commended the efforts of Shastriji Maharaj Dharmajivandasji Swami and all associated members for their tremendous efforts in the journey which has spanned more than 75 years since its inception in Rajkot in 1948. Remembering Bhagwan Swami Narayan, Modi remarked that one could experience new consciousness through him. The Prime Minister also highlighted the gender equality and sensitivity of India’s ancient Gurukul system and praised Swaminarayan Gurukul for establishing Kanya Gurukul. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said: It (the gurukul) has grown and currently has more than 40 branches worldwide, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education at over of 25,000 students. The government statement said: From students dedicated in the field of spirituality to scientists at Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC), the tradition of Gurukul has nurtured all fields. County. Referring to India’s tradition of treating knowledge as the highest pursuit of life, the Prime Minister said that when other parts of the world were identified with their ruling dynasties, Indian identity was tied to its gurukuls. Our Gurukuls have stood for fairness, equality, care and service for centuries. He remembered Nalanda and Takshshila as synonymous with India’s ancient glory. The Prime Minister said the event coincided with the auspicious time of Amrit Kaal and called it a happy occasion. He pointed out that Indian tradition has been energized by such coincidences throughout history. Thereupon, the statement added, the Prime Minister recounted these confluences in history, that is, the confluences of duty and hard work, of culture and devotion, of spirituality and modernity. The Prime Minister lamented the neglect of education and the duty to revive the glory of India’s old education system in the aftermath of independence. Spreading true knowledge is the most important task, and it is India’s dedication to knowledge and education in the world that has established the roots of Indian civilization. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the saints in the journey of the next 25 years. Today, India’s resolutions are new and so are the efforts to realize them. Today, the country is moving forward with a vision of Digital India, Aatmnirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Sabka Prayas (everyone’s effort) in these social transformation and social reform projects will impact the lives of millions of people. The Prime Minister also urged Gurukul students to visit northeast India for at least 15 days and connect with the people to further strengthen the nation. He also addressed topics such as Beti Bachao and environmental protection and urged people to come together to strengthen Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the statement added. The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of the education system and educational institutions in shaping India’s bright future.

