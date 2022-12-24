Donald Trump just can’t shut his mouth





At first, it may have appealed to some. Here’s a successful entrepreneur and reality TV star who always spoke his mind. Donald Trump said out loud what people often think but would never say in public. He was brash and fearless, and the media couldn’t tame him. Nicknames and slurs were sometimes funny, usually mean, nasty, and almost always inappropriate.

(Subscribe to our YouTube channel here. Check out more 19FortyFive videos here)

Trying to get Obama

It started when he talked about citizenship and President Barack Obama’s birth certificate. Then came the debate stage. Twitter is where he dominated the discourse. Now it’s Truth Social, its own social network. This guy’s big mouth has always been in the way.

Speak loud and carry a volatile stick

Why can’t he just keep his mouth shut?

Why not talk softly and carry a big stick instead? He speaks loudly and uses the staff to hit the media, his adversaries, his enemies, his allies and his friends. Some respond. Others are afraid to fight. Some remain silent during insults. Others can ignore it, bad as it is. Donald Trump’s abuse can be relentless. Take Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is also a Republican. Trump has tormented McConnell for years, but the Kentucky senator rarely takes the bait and hits back. That might be the best way to deal with Trump, but negativity takes its toll.

You need thick skin

You can’t be sensitive when it comes to dealing with the former president. No one is safe. Try to criticize it, and you’re left behind. Become a whistleblower and the pain lasts forever. Disagree with him and you could be fired, even if you’re a loyal, longtime member of his team. No matter how dedicated you have been in the past, you can find yourself kicked off the Trump Train in an instant.

Make your own Attorney General the enemy

Another example is former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions was one of the only senators to endorse Donald Trump early on. But Sessions made a mistake, according to Trump. In 2017, he recused himself from any questions regarding Trump’s campaign and his various investigations. You can’t find a nicer guy than Sessions, who has a reputation for being decent and soft-spoken. The recusal was ethical, but Trump trashed Sessions and used a slur to insult him, a pejorative term for people with disabilities. It was against a friend, notice.

How many insults were uttered?

The insults and negative terms documented were unbelievable. A 2021 New York Times study listed all the negative things Trump said from 2015 to 2021. That’s exactly what he shared on Twitter. The study did not keep track of what he told the media. The list is exhaustive and impossible to count. The Times went from A to Z and listed all the derogatory comments. Just taking a quick read of the list, each letter of the alphabet has dozens and dozens of negative terms, mean retorts, sour complaints and hurtful insults.

Let Donald Trump be Trump

This, of course, made so many enemies that it was difficult for Trump to govern. His masters couldn’t keep him under control. They said, we let Trump be Trump. Well, Trump was a pain in the back that always went too far.

Trump’s legal troubles are beyond the scope of this article. You probably already know many of them. Most attorneys will tell their clients facing legal risk to shut up and end media appearances and quotes. Is Trump staying silent? Are you kidding? How many times has Trump said, witch hunt?

The rallying cry in three words

Trump’s communications ploys can be politically effective. He excelled in three-word phrases that excited and fascinated his followers, such as Build the Wall; lock her up; and drain the marsh. These are memorable and can be repeated often and chanted at gatherings by his devotees.

Is he the baddest president of all time?

Trump could be considered the baddest president of all time. His followers even say his mean Tweets were something to ignore and we should focus on Trump’s political victories instead. There may be some truth in that. Were we all just too sensitive and politically correct? His supporters loved how Trump introduced him to Democrats and the media. Maybe at first it was the dream situation. All the fury and resentment pent up during the Obama years by the Republicans was finally expressed by one of their own, no matter how crude. It was a way of getting revenge and fighting back, especially for the politically outcasts and blue-collar workers who felt abandoned by an unfair economy.

Now Trump is running for president again. Some Republicans are ready to turn the page and move on from Trump. His personality has already done damage. There are those who dislike Trump and those who hate him. That’s probably the biggest part of the country. About 30% of Republicans will still have his back, but that leaves everyone behind.

His big mouth could be his final downfall.

Author Expertise and Experience: As Defense and National Security Editor of 19FortyFives, Dr. Brent M. Eastwood is the author of Humans, Machines, and Data: Future Trends in Warfare. He is an emerging threat expert and former US Army infantry officer. You can follow him on Twitter @BMEastwood. He holds a doctorate. in Political Science and Foreign Policy/International Relations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.19fortyfive.com/2022/12/donald-trump-just-cant-shut-his-mouth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos