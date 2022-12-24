The intimacy of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the President of the PSSI Mochamad Iriawan during the game of the Indonesian national team against Cambodia





President Jokowi can smile broadly as the Indonesian national team beat Cambodia 2-1.

Rotary President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) watched the game between the Indonesian national team and Cambodia at the main stadium in Bung Karno (SUGBK) on Friday (23/12). He sat on the Eastern VIP bench with a number of ministers and Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo. PSSI Chairman General Mochamad Iriawan welcomed the arrival of Jokowi who was accompanied by First Lady Iriana and Menpora Zainudin Amali in the East SUGBK VIP Lobby. They were seen chatting a bit before watching the Indonesian national team game. Every now and then Jokowi smiles and is so excited to watch the duel between the Indonesian national team and Cambodia. He also cheered when Egy Maulana Vikri opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Cambodia had equalized thanks to Sareth Krya’s goal in the 15th minute. However, the Indonesian national team won again after Witan Sulaeman etched his name on the scoreboard and the 2-1 position lasted until the end of the match. “Alhamdulillah. It’s a blessed Friday for all of us, especially when Indonesia’s match against Cambodia at SUGBK was directly attended by our beloved President Mr. Joko Widodo,” Iriawan said. On behalf of the Indonesian football community, Iriawan expressed deep appreciation for President Jokowi’s attention to the development of Indonesian football. “We would like to thank President Joko Widodo for taking the time to attend the SUGBK in person to watch the national team game. His presence is certainly an additional motivation as well as a source of pride for the players of the national team,” he said. The character colloquially known as Iwan Bule said the flattery given was not excessive. This is based on President Jokowi’s attention to the progress of national football who issued the Presidential Instruction (INPRES) number 3 of 2019 regarding the acceleration of the development of national football and in other sports. “The care and concern of President Jokowi is very great for the progress of Indonesian sport, especially for football. This is evidenced by the presence of the Presidential Instruction number 3 of 2019 regarding the acceleration of the development of national football , coupled with the existence of the Grand Design for National Sports (DBON) which was initiated by Menpora Zainudin Amali This shows that President Jokowi really cares about Indonesian sports.” “Now and in the future, let us unite to build Indonesian sport as our leader, Mr. President Jokowi, desires.” editors Choice

