Politics
The era of ‘mavericks’ like Elon Musk, Trump and Kanye is over
Last Sunday, Elon Musk posted a poll on its new toy, Twitter, leaving its future as a platform CEO in the hands of its users. Should I leave the head of Twitter? he wrote. I will stick to the results of this survey.
In retrospect, it might just be one of the least prudent decisions of billionaires (and it’s a man who named his child X A-Xii).
With more than 17.5 million votes cast, some 57.5% of those polled decided the 51-year-old SpaceX founder shouldn’t remain the site’s boss, arguably rattling an ego so gargantuan that, ironically, it is actually visible from space.
Now Twitter is actively looking for a new CEO with Musk tweeting that he will stay on until he finds someone stupid enough to take the job!
By buying Twitter for $44 billion, Musk may have just reached that tipping point when a creeping ego of mavericks begins to devour their more rational thought processes, especially since it’s about of an operation that only occasionally given a profit since its IPO in 2013 and, of course, a deal he tried to back out of.
That’s the problem with mavericks. Yes, they do things differently, pushing boundaries and envelopes and people who get in their way, but eventually their ego becomes their own obstacle and we all end up suffering in the process.
Yes, fame, vast fortunes and all those endless ego jabs will inevitably change anyone. But in the hands of a self-proclaimed maverick, it can cause untold damage. Ask any Brit who had to endure the endless bluster of Boris Johnson until very recently.
With his shabby suits and haystack hair, Johnson has long portrayed himself as a political maverick and, for the most part, the UK seems to love him, which is why he won a crushing victory in their 2019 general election.
But he believed he was bulletproof.
He hosted parties in breach of COVID rules and fraternized with the Russians who had ties to the KGB. He had extra marital relations and an unknown number of children. And, in his last act as Prime Minister, promoted a friend, even though he was known to be a sexual predator.
Ultimately, the power always goes to the head of the non-conformists.
Johnson’s maverick Donald Trump was once called Johnson Great Britain Trump (sic), a genius moniker that not only managed to describe the portly ex-PM’s exaggerated self-opinion, but also the influence, real or imagined, that Trump himself had had on the style of Johnson’s leadership.
Trump, too, possessed that determination and blatant disregard for the status quo that gave him true maverick status, emboldening his followers and setting him apart in business and politics.
And we all know how it ended. Two indictments, the Capitol Riot and his organization were convicted this month of criminal tax evasion. Although he announced his third run for president in 2024, his popularity seriously reported among GOP loyalists.
Too often, mavericks become morons. Take Kanye West. After his pointless presidential campaign in 2020 and, more recently, his name change to Ye, Kanye West seems to be courting controversy almost daily with opinions ranging from the bizarre to the offensive, including his Hitler’s public admiration and his views on the Holocaust.
And there were serious consequences.
Just this week, a Jewish man was assaulted in Central Park. When the attacker carried out the attack, he shouted Kanye 2024! a reference to the rappers soon to be inclined to the presidency.
Fortunately, most Mavericks have a limited lifespan. Watch Alex Jones (fine $1.5 billion, then went bankrupt) or Steve Bannon (sentenced to jail). Both are like beach sex at first, new and interesting to quickly become an irritating villain.
And then there’s former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, the original maverick.
She never stopped using the word to describe himself and his running mate John McCain during their presidential campaign in 2008. And while it certainly struck a chord at the time, that label now seems to lack buying power with the American public.
Despite her national profile, Alaska’s first-ever female governor failed to win congressional election this year, losing to a much lesser-known Democrat suggesting that his race, like Trumps, could finally be run.
Mavericks can be entertaining, but in 2023 it would be nice to see clearer heads, stability and a return to sanity prevail.
To paraphrase Justin Timberlake, we need to bring back the boring.
Gavin Newsham is a British writer, author and columnist.
