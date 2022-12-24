PM Modi addresses Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan’s 75th Amrut Mahotsav via video conference – Reuters

The Prime Minister. Shri Narendra Modi addressed the 75th Amrut Mahotsav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video conference today.

Addressing the assembly, the Prime Minister congratulated all associated with Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan on the completion of 75 years and commended the efforts of Shastriji Maharaj Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami for his tremendous efforts in this journey. The Prime Minister remarked that by simply remembering the name of Bhagwan Shri Swami Narayan, one can experience a new consciousness.

The Prime Minister noted the coincidence of the auspicious event taking place in the period of Amrit Kaal. The Prime Minister called it a happy occasion as Indian tradition has been energized by such coincidences throughout history. The Prime Minister recounted these confluences in history, that is, the confluences of duty and hard work, of culture and devotion, of spirituality and modernity. The Prime Minister lamented the neglect of education and the duty to revive the glory of India’s old education system in the aftermath of independence. Where previous governments have faltered, the prime minister said, national saints and Acharyas have risen to the challenge. Swaminarayan Gurukul is the living example of this Suyog, the Prime Minister said. This institution was developed based on the ideals of the freedom movement.

Spreading true knowledge is the most important task, and it is India’s dedication to knowledge and education in the world that has established the roots of Indian civilization, the Prime Minister remarked. The Prime Minister informed that even though the Gurukul Vidya Pratishthanam started with only seven students in Rajkot, today it has forty branches worldwide which attract thousands of students from all over the world. He further added that over the past 75 years, Gurukul has developed the minds and hearts of students with good thoughts and values, so that their overall development can take place. From dedicated students in the field of spirituality to scientists at ISRO and BARC, the tradition of Gurukul has nurtured every field in the country, he said. The Prime Minister pointed to the practice of Gurukul where a single rupee fee is charged to poor students which makes it easier for them to access education.

Referring to India’s tradition of treating knowledge as the highest pursuit of life, the Prime Minister said that when other parts of the world were identified with their ruling dynasties, Indian identity was tied to its gurukuls. Our Gurukuls have stood for fairness, equality, care and service for centuries, he added. He remembered Nalanda and Takshshila as synonymous with India’s ancient glory. Discovery and research were an integral part of the Indian way of life. From self-discovery to divinity, from ayurveda to aadhyatm (spirituality), from social sciences to solar science, from mathematics to metallurgy and from zero to infinity, research and new findings have been drawn in all areas. India at this dark time gave humanity rays of light which paved the way for the global journey of modern science, he added. The Prime Minister also highlighted the gender equality and sensitivity of India’s ancient Gurukul system and praised Swaminarayan Gurukul for launching Kanya Gurukul.

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of the education system and educational institutions in shaping India’s bright future and said the country was moving fast to develop the country’s educational infrastructure and policies at all levels. levels in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. . The Prime Minister informed that the country has witnessed an increase in the number of IITs, IIITs, IIMs and AIIMS in the country and the number of medical colleges has increased by sixty-five percent from to the period before 2014. He further added that with the new education policy, the country is preparing a futuristic education system. Consequently, the new generations who will receive their education in the new system will make ideal citizens of the country.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the saints in the journey of the next 25 years. Today, India’s resolutions are new and so are the efforts to realize them. Today, the country is moving forward with a vision of Digital India, AatmnirbharBharat, Vocal for Local, 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. SabkaPrayas (everyone’s effort) in these social transformation and social reform projects will impact the lives of millions of people. The Prime Minister also urged Gurukul students to visit northeast India for at least 15 days and connect with the people to further strengthen the nation. He also touched on topics such as Beti Bachao and environmental protection and urged people to come together to strengthen Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. I am sure that institutions like Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidya Pratishthanam will continue to give strength to this journey of Indian resolve, the Prime Minister concluded.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established in Rajkot in 1948 by Gurudev Shastriji Maharaj Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami. The Sansthan has grown and currently has over 40 branches worldwide, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to over 25,000 students.

PC: https://twitter.com/rajkot_gurukul/header_photo

Like that: As Loading…

Related