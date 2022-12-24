Commodity prices under control ahead of Christmas and New Year: President





“I think everything is still under control Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said commodity prices are still under control ahead of the 2022 Christmas and 2023 New Year celebrations which are driving heavy public consumption. After inspecting the Cigombong market in Bogor, West Java, on Friday, Jokowi admitted that there were several foods whose prices had gone up, but there were also many products whose prices had gone down. “I think everything is still under control,” President Jokowi said Friday with West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. Related News: Jokowi wants to open a new Indonesia-Vietnam air route Jokowi noted that several food ingredients that saw price increases included frozen meat, shallots and rice, while foodstuffs that saw price declines were garlic, eggs and chili peppers. “I’m glad the prices for some of these items have gone down. There are two that have gone up in price, meat, the price of frozen meat has gone up,” he said. Jokowi said a price increase of Rp 2,000 per kilogram has been recorded for shallots; while the price of chilli actually dropped dramatically from around Rp 60,000 per kilogram to Rp 30,000 per kilogram. Related News: Support President’s plan to lift PPKM: epidemiologist Jokowi said food price stability was also under control at the national level and not just at Cigombong market. “We don’t just visit this market. However, basically there are similarities (there are price spikes and drops),” Jokowi said. “(The price of) chilli now drops drastically to Rp 30,000 from over Rp 60,000. Prices are very good as Christmas and New Year approaches, while the price of rice has increased slightly” , remarked the president. Related News: President Jokowi inaugurates Ciawi and Sukamahi dams in West Java Related News: Indonesia, Vietnam Conclude EEZ Negotiations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/267054/goods-prices-under-control-ahead-of-christmas-new-year-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos