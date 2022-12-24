Reuters anti-Erdogan job ad sparks controversy





ANKARA A job advertisement published by the Reuters news agency has drawn strong reactions from Turkey for targeting the country and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In response to Reuters’ announcement for a deputy bureau chief in Istanbul, Turkish English-language broadcaster TRT World published its own slate to employ a London-based correspondent, drawing attention to political instability, problems economics and the fact that the UK is still ruled by the kingdom in the 21st century. TRT World used similar – but more moderate – wording in the ad, refraining from targeting a political leader. “The failure of consecutive governments to respond to challenges such as COVID-19, Brexit and the global economic crises has thrown Britain into political turmoil. Short-lived governments have put the future of the UK United in uncertainty, pulling it away from Europe,” the job description reads. Highlighting the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year, he noted it had ‘reignited’ the debate over the future of the monarchy in the UK, questioned by many as a medieval form of government that has endured in the modern world. Echoing the words of the UK news agency’s announcement, he said: “We are looking for someone with strong writing and reporting skills, with the ability to deliver in-depth business stories.” Potential recruits are also expected to ‘give support to our high-performing team as they embark on covering major issues such as the pursuit of independence from the Scottish Government and the threat it poses to the unity of the Kingdom. United, galloping inflation and a battered pound”. combining to further endanger Britain’s volatile political situation,” he added. Job offer or political “manifesto”? “We need someone with strong writing and reporting skills who can deliver in-depth business stories while supporting our high performing team covering a critical moment in Erdogan’s rule – with runaway inflation and a read battered combining to threaten his bid for re-election in the coming months,” the Reuters announcement said, outlining the position. Some social media users said it sounded less like a call for nominations than a political party’s election “manifesto”. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/turkiye/reuters-anti-erdogan-job-advert-stirs-controversy/2771760 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos