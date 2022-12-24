‘PM Modi is unable to control, he is controlled instead’: Rahul Gandhi | Latest India News





108 days after its launch, the Bharat Jodo Yatra march led by Rahul Gandhi reached the nation’s capital on Saturday where the Congress leader, joined by actor Kamal Haasan, addressed a public rally outside the iconic Red Fort monument. . Gandhi highlighted his takeaways from the trip as he attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata party on a number of issues. Before him, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the rally and confirmed that the march will not be stopped amid BJP allegations that the party is flouting Covid-19 protocols as preventive measures are intensified across the country, following a reported rise in cases in China and elsewhere. Read also | Spread the love I get from her, Rahul says on Sonia Gandhi in the middle of Bharat Jodo Here are the key quotes from the Congressional leadership from his speech at Red Fort: 1) Rahul Gandhi started his speech by saying: when we started the march in Kanyakumari, I felt like there was hatred everywhere (in the country)…but it was debunked as I embarked on the journey of 2,800 km. away.” In a scathing critique, Gandhi criticized the BJP and alleged that it is not the government of Narendra Modi. It is the government of Ambani and Adani. Hindu-Muslim is made to divert attention from the real issues Today, young graduates are selling pakoras. Read also | ‘I am here as an Indian’: Kamal Hassan at Red Fort after joining yatra Congress 2) Gandhi beat the demonetization implemented by the Modi era and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) policies and said these were not about policies but about weapons to kill the little ones entrepreneurs and farmers. He said these weapons contributed to youth unemployment as they crushed the backbone of job generators. 3) On religion, the Congress leader cornered the BJP in power saying: Religion does not teach to repress the weak, they (BJP) spread fear in people’s minds, they work 24 hours on 24/7 to spread fear. Read also | P Chidambaram’s ‘goli maaro…’ hits out at Anurag Thakur over Congress remark on yatra 4) On the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said: People participated in the march in large numbers and no incidents of animosity were reported. No one was questioned about their religion, gender, caste or clothing. There is no hate. the spirit of India. 5) Towards the end of the speech, Gandhi unveiled a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said: It is not his fault that he is unable to control but rather to be controlled. He added that airports, ports, public sector UAPs, railways belong to them, but the truth belongs to us. 6) Before ending his speech, Rahul Gandhi questioned saying that the real competition exists between India and China. engage in dialogues?” Gandhi also said that the competition remains on the economic front and that we must focus on local products.

