Mitch McConnell takes a rare public swipe at Donald Trump!





Washington DC – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has cast a year-end shadow on former President Donald Trump, calling him “diminished” by a seemingly endless string of legal and political setbacks.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (right) said former President Donald Trump was “diminished” by his legal and political setbacks. © Collage: Drew Angerer & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

“Here’s what I think has changed: I think the former president’s political influence has diminished,” the Kentucky senator told NBC News.

Without mentioning Trump by name, the longtime Republican leader of the Senate suggested the former president’s grip on the GOP may be weakening after contributing to a disappointing performance in the midterm elections.

McConnell and other mainstream conservatives blame Trump for choosing flawed candidates who failed to win in swing-state Senate races.

“We can do a better job with less potential interference,” McConnell said.

McConnell and Trump have had a difficult and sometimes conflicted relationship. © YOURI GRIPAS / AFP

Trump has spent much of the past two years hammering McConnell as an “old crow” and a Republican in name only who should be ousted from the party leadership.

The 80-year-old man rarely replies. He even kept his mouth shut when Trump used racial slurs against McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who is from Taiwan.

Despite their bitter feud, McConnell refused to rule out voting for Trump if he wins the GOP nomination in 2024.

Instead, he focused on winnable Senate races Republicans lost in Georgia, New Hampshire and Arizona after Trump pushed for his own extremist candidates who failed to win over moderates.

“We lost the support we needed among independents and moderate Republicans,” McConnell said. “[It was] mainly related to the opinion they had of us as a party largely made by the former president that we were somehow evil and tending towards chaos.”

McConnell did not discuss Trump’s myriad legal troubles, which were compounded this week when the Jan. 6 congressional committee removed him for possible criminal charges.

He said “the whole nation knows” that Trump was responsible for Jan. 6. But critics say McConnell let Trump off the hook when he failed to push for his conviction in an impeachment trial that would have barred him from returning to office.

