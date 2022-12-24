Politics
Democrats call for SBY and Jokowi’s performance to be compared using data, not surveys
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Deputy Secretary General of the Democratic Party Renanda Bachtar said, the performance of President Joko Widodo and the sixth President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) should be compared using data, not surveys.
He forwarded it in response to the results Surveyi Charta Politika which shows that 47.5% of respondents consider the economic performance of the government Jokowi better than SB.
“Measuring the success of government performance is not what people say (via surveys), but what the data says. Use facts, not perceptions,” Renanda said in a written statement on Saturday ( 24/12/2022).
Also Read: Charta Politika Survey: 47.5% of Respondents Think Jokowi’s Government Is Better Than SBY’s
Renanda said measuring economic performance based on public perception would be subjective, while economic performance should be measured with clear indicators.
These indicators include economic growth figures, unemployment figures and ratios, inflation rates, balance of payments, fiscal strength and foreign exchange reserves.
Meanwhile, according to Renanda, a perception-based assessment has no measurable indicators.
“Don’t trade perceptions to praise government for political ends and interests. So when are we going to educate people, if we continue to sway opinions and stuff people with nonsense data because it’s based on Perception ?” Renanda said.
Also read: PKS calls on Salim Segaf and SBY to agree to fight President’s term extension rhetoric
He continued, the survey which compared the performance of the 8-year administration of Jokowi with the 10-year administration of SBY also has the potential to be biased as Jokowi’s achievements in 2023 and 2024 must also be measured.
Renanda also pointed out that efforts to compare SBY’s and Jokowi’s performance had no effect on improving people’s fortunes.
“It would be better if the government or a pollster had a budget surplus. What was asked was what economic policy did people expect? What kind of help did people expect? ” he said.
The survey conducted by Charta Politika from December 8 to 16, 2022 shows that 47.5% of respondents believe that the government of President Joko Widodo is better than President SBY.
“If we look at 47.5% said Jokowi government was better and 40.4% said Pak SBY government was better,” Charta Politika Executive Director Yunarto Wijaya said Thursday, 12/22/ 2022.
Also Read: Charta Politika: Ganjar Takes Over Jokowi Region, Anies Starts Eating Prabowo Region
Meanwhile, 12.2% did not know or did not answer when asked which government had the best economic performance.
Yunarto admitted that the issue did not seem balanced or apple to apple because Jokowi’s government was still ongoing, while SBY’s government had ended.
However, he considers that the Jokowi and SBY governments are both experiencing economic difficulties.
He said Jokowi’s government was facing a pandemic situation as well as a war between Russia and Ukraine which led to food and energy crises.
Meanwhile, the economy under the SBY administration was shaken due to the end of the commodity boom which, at the time, was the main contributor to Indonesia’s economic growth.
“Prices of coal, palm oil and rubber have gone up and we know our economy will tend to shake after the commodity boom ends,” Yunarto said.
Get updates Featured News and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2022/12/24/13023221/demokrat-minta-kinerja-sby-dan-jokowi-dibandingkan-pakai-data-bukan-survei
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Democrats call for SBY and Jokowi’s performance to be compared using data, not surveys
- Auburn football seeks OSU transfer QB Spencer Sanders
- Mitch McConnell takes a rare public swipe at Donald Trump!
- Retired Colonel: What Ukraine Will Get With New Patriot Missiles
- Tennessee flu activity subsides, but remains high
- Change in schedule for New Zealand tour of Pakistan
- Fashion retailer adds mountain bike apparel to its range and new Scotts gravel e-bike
- Xi Jinping stresses boosting China’s agricultural strength at key rural labor conference – Xinhua
- What Hollywood is wrong (and right) about neuroscience
- ‘PM Modi is unable to control, he is controlled instead’: Rahul Gandhi | Latest India News
- Britain’s ‘truly national dish’ inventor dies at 77
- Bollywood Field Workplace Review 2022: Thodi Khushi, Zyaada Gham »GossipChimp