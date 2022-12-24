Democrats call for SBY and Jokowi’s performance to be compared using data, not surveys

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Deputy Secretary General of the Democratic Party Renanda Bachtar said, the performance of President Joko Widodo and the sixth President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) should be compared using data, not surveys.

He forwarded it in response to the results Surveyi Charta Politika which shows that 47.5% of respondents consider the economic performance of the government Jokowi better than SB.

“Measuring the success of government performance is not what people say (via surveys), but what the data says. Use facts, not perceptions,” Renanda said in a written statement on Saturday ( 24/12/2022).

Renanda said measuring economic performance based on public perception would be subjective, while economic performance should be measured with clear indicators.

These indicators include economic growth figures, unemployment figures and ratios, inflation rates, balance of payments, fiscal strength and foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, according to Renanda, a perception-based assessment has no measurable indicators.

“Don’t trade perceptions to praise government for political ends and interests. So when are we going to educate people, if we continue to sway opinions and stuff people with nonsense data because it’s based on Perception ?” Renanda said.

He continued, the survey which compared the performance of the 8-year administration of Jokowi with the 10-year administration of SBY also has the potential to be biased as Jokowi’s achievements in 2023 and 2024 must also be measured.

Renanda also pointed out that efforts to compare SBY’s and Jokowi’s performance had no effect on improving people’s fortunes.

“It would be better if the government or a pollster had a budget surplus. What was asked was what economic policy did people expect? What kind of help did people expect? ” he said.

The survey conducted by Charta Politika from December 8 to 16, 2022 shows that 47.5% of respondents believe that the government of President Joko Widodo is better than President SBY.

“If we look at 47.5% said Jokowi government was better and 40.4% said Pak SBY government was better,” Charta Politika Executive Director Yunarto Wijaya said Thursday, 12/22/ 2022.

Meanwhile, 12.2% did not know or did not answer when asked which government had the best economic performance.

Yunarto admitted that the issue did not seem balanced or apple to apple because Jokowi’s government was still ongoing, while SBY’s government had ended.

However, he considers that the Jokowi and SBY governments are both experiencing economic difficulties.

He said Jokowi’s government was facing a pandemic situation as well as a war between Russia and Ukraine which led to food and energy crises.

Meanwhile, the economy under the SBY administration was shaken due to the end of the commodity boom which, at the time, was the main contributor to Indonesia’s economic growth.

“Prices of coal, palm oil and rubber have gone up and we know our economy will tend to shake after the commodity boom ends,” Yunarto said.



