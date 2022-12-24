Brexit cracked Britain’s economic foundations



London

It’s been two years since former Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed his Brexit trade deal and triumphantly declared that Britain would be prosperous, vibrant and content after completing its exit from the European Union.

The Brexit deal would British companies do even more business with the European Union, according to Johnson, and leave Britain free to strike trade agreements around the world while continuing to export seamlessly to the European market of 450 million consumers.

In fact, Brexit has hampered the British economy, which remains the only member of the G7, the group of advanced economies that also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States with a smaller economy than itself was before the pandemic.

Years of uncertainty over future trade relations with the European Union, Britain’s biggest trading partner, have hurt business investment, which in the third quarter was 8% below pre-pandemic levels despite a trade deal between the UK and the EU having been in place for almost two years. .

And the pound took a hit, making imports more expensive and fueling inflation while failing to boost exports, even as other parts of the world experienced a post-pandemic trade boom.

Brexit erected trade barriers for British companies and foreign companies that used Britain as a European base. It weighs on imports and exports, undermines investment and contributes to labor shortages. All of this exacerbated Britain’s inflation problem, hurting workers and the business community.

According to L. Alan Winters, co-director of the Center for Inclusive Trade Policy at the University of Sussex, the most plausible reason why Britain is doing relatively worse than comparable countries is Brexit.

The feeling of sluggishness hanging over the British economy is illustrated by striking workers, who are retiring in ever greater numbers over pay and condition concerns as the worst inflation in decades eats away at their wages. At the same time, the government is cut spending and raise taxes to fill the hole in its budget.

While Brexit is not the cause of the British cost of living crisisit made the problem more difficult to solve.

The UK chose Brexit in a referendum, but the government then chose a particularly tough form of Brexit, which maximized the economic cost, said Michael Saunders, a senior adviser at Oxford Economics and a former Bank official. from England. Any hope of economic improvement from Brexit has all but disappeared.

Although Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, its exit from the single market and customs union was not finalized until December 24, 2020, when the two sides finally agreed. agreed to a free trade agreement.

The Brexit deal, known as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, entered into force on January 1, 2021.

It eliminated customs duties on most goods, but introduced a series of non-tariff barriers, such as border controls, customs controls, import duties and sanitary inspections on plant and animal products.

Before Brexit, a Kentish farmer could ship a truckload of potatoes to Paris as easily as he could send it to London. Those days are over.

We hear stories every day from small businesses about the nightmare of forms, transportation, couriers, things stuck for weeks at a time, the epic duration of the problems is simply staggering, said Michelle Ovens, Founder of Small Business Britain, a group campaign.

The way things have been over the past two years has been really bad for small businesses, Ovens told CNN.

Researchers at London School of Economics estimate that the variety of UK products exported to the EU fell by 30% in the first year of Brexit. They said this was likely due to smaller exporters leaving smaller EU markets.

Take the example of Little Star, a British company that manufactures jewelery for children. Its activity took off in the Netherlands and it then planned to expand to France and Germany. But since Brexit, only two of its more than 30 Dutch clients are willing to deal with the costs and paperwork to get shares in the company.

Products that took two days to ship now take three weeks, while import duties and sales taxes have made it much harder to compete with European jewelers, according to Rob Walker, who co-founded the company with his wife, Vicky, in 2017. The company is now looking to the United States for growth opportunities.

Isn’t it crazy that we have to look across the Atlantic for business because it’s so hard to do business with people 30 miles away? says Walker.

A British Chamber of Commerce survey of more than 1,168 businesses published this month found that 77% said Brexit had not helped them increase sales or grow their business. More than half said they find it difficult to adapt to the new rules for trading in goods.

Siteright Construction Supplies, a Dorset manufacturer, told the House that importing parts from the European Union to repair broken machinery had become a costly and time-consuming nightmare.

According to Siteright, Brexit was the biggest imposition of bureaucracy ever imposed on business.

Nova Dog Chews, a producer of dog snacks, said it would have lost all of its trade with the EU had it not established a base in the bloc. It cost our company a huge amount of money, which could have been invested in the UK had it not been for Brexit, he added.

A British government spokesperson told CNN that the government’s export support service has provided exporters with practical support in implementing the Brexit deal. The deal is the largest duty-free, quota-free free trade agreement in the world, the spokesperson added. It secures access to the UK market in key service sectors and opens up new opportunities for UK businesses around the world.

Britain will not easily replace what it lost by giving up unlimited access to the world’s largest trading bloc.

The only substantial new trade agreements it has concluded since leaving the European Union, which have not simply renewed the agreements concluded as a member of the EU, have been concluded with Australia and New Zeeland. By the government’s own estimates, these will have a negligible impact on the UK economy, increasing long-term GDP by just 0.1% and 0.03% respectively.

By contrast, the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility, which produces economic forecasts for the government, expects Brexit to cut UK output by 4% over 15 years compared to staying in the bloc. . Exports and imports are expected to be around 15% lower in the long term.

Early data confirms this. According to OBR, in the fourth quarter of 2021, UK goods export volumes to the European Union were 9% below 2019 levels, with imports from the European Union down 18%. Exports of goods to non-EU countries were 18% lower than in 2019.

The UK appears to have become a less trade-intensive economy, with the share of trade in GDP down 12% since 2019, two and a half times more than in any other G7 country, the OBR said in the March report.

Falling exports to non-EU countries could be a sign UK businesses have become less competitive as they battle higher post-Brexit supply chain costs, says professor Jun Du in Economics at Aston University in Birmingham.

UK trade capacity has been permanently damaged [by Brexit], Du told CNN. That doesn’t mean he can’t recover, but he’s been delayed for a number of years.

Search by Center for European Reforma think tank, estimates that in the 18 months to June 2022, UK merchandise trade is 7% lower than it would have been had Britain remained in the European Union.

Investment is 11% lower and GDP is 5.5% lower than it would have been, costing the economy $40 billion ($48.4 billion) in tax revenue per year . That’s enough to pay for three-quarters of the spending cuts and tax hikes UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced in November.

The UK is expected to have one of the worst performing economies next year among developed nations.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development expects Britain’s economy to contract by 0.4%, ahead only of sanctioned Russia. Germany’s GDP is expected to be 0.3% lower.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts UK GDP growth of just 0.3% next year, ahead of only Germany, Italy and Russia, which are expected to contract.

Both institutions say high inflation and rising interest rates will weigh on consumer and business spending in Britain.

According to the Confederation of British Industry, a leading business group, the fall in private sector activity accelerated in December and has now declined for five consecutive quarters.

The downward trend is expected to deepen in 2023, CBI senior economist Martin Sartorius said in a statement.

Businesses continue to face a number of headwinds, with rising costs, labor shortages and weaker demand contributing to a bleak outlook for next year.

Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.