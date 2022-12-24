Donald Trump publishes a manifesto against the moderation of online content





Former President Donald Trump has released a manifesto against online content moderation, pledging if re-elected to try to eliminate efforts to weed out misinformation and misinformation, and to allow adults (more than 18 years old) to opt out of any moderation of content from social media platforms whatsoever.

It came in a six-minute video that Trump emailed his supporters on Friday, Dec. 23.

Trump called it a “plan to smash the leftist censorship regime”, which he said was made up of a “sinister group of deep state bureaucrats, Silicon Valley bullies, leftist and depraved corporate media” which he said had been conspiring “to manipulate and silence the American people”.

Trump appears to have been enthused by Elon Musk’s posting of Twitter documents related to the company’s efforts to root out misinformation and disinformation, which Trump referred to as “explosive reports.”

He called those trying to prevent online misinformation a cartel that had collaborated to suppress vital information “everything from elections to public health”, a cartel he said needed to be “destroyed”.

Trump said if re-elected he would issue executive orders banning any government effort to work with online platforms “to inhibit free speech.” He said no federal money could be used to help label the speech as misinformation or misinformation.

Trump has been banned from Twitter for spreading false information about widespread voter corruption.

He said he had launched a hunt to find and fire any government official who had “engaged in domestic censorship”, whether directly or indirectly.

He said he would direct the Justice Department to launch an investigation into what he called the “online censorship regime” and prosecute a host of civil, criminal or constitutional “offences”.

Trump said he would ask Congress to revise Section 230, which currently provides immunity for online platforms from civil suits for third-party content. He said to get Big Tech out of the censorship business, this immunity should only apply if it meets “high standards of neutrality, transparency, fairness, and non-discrimination.”

“We must smash the entire toxic censorship industry that has sprung up under the false pretense of combating so-called misinformation and disinformation,” including refusing to fund any nonprofit or university trying to identify and eliminate misinformation and misinformation. He said any university that does should not get federal funding and its students should not get federal loans for at least seven years.

Trump has suggested that online platforms are being “infiltrated” by former government officials, including smart officials, so he would seek a seven-year window before an employee of various security agencies can take up employment in ” a company with large amounts of user data.”

He also called for a digital bill of rights, but very different from the one Democrats have long embraced. He said this would include a right to due process, which means government officials would need a court order to remove online content, “not send requests for information, just like the FBI in sent to Twitter”.

Trump said all users over the age of 18 should have “the right” to “completely opt out of any content moderation and receive an ‘unmanipulated feed of information if they choose’.”

