Donald Trump trading cards have lost so much value in a week





Donald Trump’s digital trading cards lost 72% of their value last week after prices initially soared online, according to figures from the OpenSea website which tracks the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

On December 15, the former president put 45,000 cards up for sale, priced at $99 each. After Trump promoted the “one-of-a-kind” assets online, all the cards sold out within hours.

Each card features Trump as one of many heroic characters, including a superhero, astronaut, sheriff, and NASCAR driver.

After being sold, many cards were traded again and their value skyrocketed, peaking at 0.82 Ethereum, or $999, last Saturday, December 17, according to OpenSea.

However, over the past week, their value has dropped by 72%, according to the site, with each card now worth 0.23 Ethereum, or $280, as of 8:38 a.m. ET on December 24.

In total, each card has increased in value even more since it was first sold, with its cost increasing by 182% since it was made available.

The number of Trump digital trading card sales on the OpenSea website per day also fell, from a high of 6,661 on Dec. 17 to just 529 on Dec. 22 and 260 on Dec. 23.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. On December 15, Trump began selling a collection of digital trading cards. Joe Raedle/GETTY

NFTs are virtual works of art whose ownership is recorded on the blockchain, a mass peer-to-peer computer network, using the same technology as cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum.

Earlier this month, Trump announced he would be making a “major announcement” through his Truth Social website, which many commentators believe is related to his bid for the 2024 presidential election.

Some prominent Trump supporters were angered when the ad turned out to be digital trading cards, which the former president described as “very similar to a baseball card, but hopefully a lot more exciting” .

Responding to his podcast, right-wing commentator Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief White House strategist, said ‘I can’t do this anymore’, before saying whoever came up with the cards ‘should be fired today “.

The cards also drew mockery online, with politics professor Eddie Zipperer asking if it was “some kind of meme poking fun at Trump”.

On Friday, Trump said he decided to release the trading cards because he “just liked the art.”

Speaking to the conservative network OAN about NFTs, the former president said: “Well I didn’t know anything about them and then a group came and I loved the art. They showed me art.

“You know, it’s kind of comic book art when you think about it, but they showed me the art and I said, damn it, I always wanted to be a 30-inch waistline. “

On December 22, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on Congress and associated attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, released its final report.

He concluded that Trump was the “central cause” for the storming of Capital Hill by hundreds of his supporters on January 6, 2021.

Trump has staunchly denied any wrongdoing and insists he asked his supporters to be “peaceful” that day. The Committee referred Trump for prosecution at the Justice Department on four counts, although this is not legally binding.

Newsweek has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

