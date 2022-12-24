Observers reveal opportunities for NasDem to be kicked out of cabinet after Jokowi gives reshuffle signal





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Political analyst and strategic executive director of Algebra, Arifki Chaniago, has revealed the chances of the NasDem party being expelled from the Indonesia Onward cabinet after President Joko Widodo or Jokowi gave a signal reshuffle the ministers. He said Anies Baswedan’s declaration as a presidential candidate was one of the reasons. “Where after the declaration Anies Baswedan As a presidential candidate, it is suspected that the relationship between NasDem and Jokowi has cooled, so some have taken advantage of this opportunity,” Arifki said in his statement, Saturday, December 24, 2022. Arifki said the party formed by Surya Paloh would indeed gain from supporting popular figures in 2024, especially since the NasDem does not have an internal party presidential candidate. However, this attitude makes NasDem another coalition party or government party that feels like an opposition. This prompted other members of the coalition to ask NasDem party cadres to leave the cabinet. Furthermore, Arifki said whether or not NasDem party ministers in Indonesia’s Onward cabinet no longer depends on performance, but on Jokowi’s interests after 2024. “A cabinet change may occur and it will impact NasDem, if Jokowi has an interest in the post-2024 presidential candidates. Otherwise, NasDem will remain in Jokowi’s government until 2024,” Arifki said. Jokowi raises the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle President Jokowi yesterday confirmed the possibility of a reshuffle of ministers in Indonesia’s Onward cabinet. The question of the reshuffling of ministerial seats arose after research institute Charta Politika Indonesia said that the majority of the public was in favor of Jokowi reshuffling his cabinet. “Maybe (there is a reshuffle),” Jokowi said briefly when meeting in Bogor Regency, West Java on Friday, December 23, 2022. Jokowi did not specify the reasons for the reshuffle. He also didn’t mention the exact time the reshuffle would take place. “Yes, later,” Jokowi said when asked about the certainty of the reshuffle. The question of this reshuffle came after a survey conducted by Charta Politika from December 6 to 18, 2022. The results of the survey showed that the majority of the public was in favor of Jokowi reshuffling Indonesian firm Onward. Charta Politika executive director Yunarto Wijaya said the number of people asking for a reshuffle had reached 61.8%. “I think that’s the most important thing to do as a PR for Pak Jokowi if he wants to leave. heritage (legacy),” Yunarto said. Furthermore, Yunarto said the ministers’ performance was one of the reasons why Jokowi had the public’s trust. In addition, Yunarto said a reshuffle should be considered given that there are Jokowi ministers who plan to run as presidential candidates, vice-presidential candidates, or their parties have different political positions. from those of the Jokowi government. “I think it should be a record, especially in the last two years which will be the most important test for a government or a president who cannot run again,” Yunarto said. Next: Surya Paloh is not afraid of his ministers being reshuffled..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1671815/pengamat-ungkap-peluang-nasdem-terdepak-dari-kabinet-usai-jokowi-beri-sinyal-reshuffle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos