UK defense budget up by around $1.8bn amid war in Ukraine





The Telegraph newspaper reports that Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer is expected to announce defense spending increases in spring 2023.

british treasury (Reuters) The UK intends to increase defense spending by around 1.5 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) given the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, The telegraph reports the newspaper. According to the newspaper, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, is expected to announce the raise for financial year 2025 in the spring of 2023. The UK Treasury accepted the argument that the MoD budget should not fall relative to inflation amid the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, the report said. The United Kingdom has increased its military aid to Ukrainian forces, becoming the second largest donor of military aid after the United States. The UK has so far sent 2.3 billion pounds ($2,793,120) in military aid to Ukraine, pledging to provide equal or greater payments in 2023. It has even gone more away by voluntarily providing training to Ukrainian forces. At the end of November, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised that his country would stay with kyiv “until Ukraine wins” during his first visit to the Ukrainian capital since taking office. But Bloomberg reported that many European countries are suffering from a shortage of ammunition and arms stocks due to large deliveries to Ukraine. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in early December that the war in Ukraine had depleted the EU’s stockpiles of weapons, showing it lacked “critical” capabilities to protect against threats at its border. Sunak orders audit of Ukraine war progress, source says A few days ago, BBC Newsnight reported that Sunak asked for an assessment of the development of the war in Ukraine. According to BBC, senior officials fear the prime minister is being overly cautious as the war enters a crucial phase. A Whitehall source said the exercise resembled a “Goldman Sachs dashboard” analysis of the conflict and the use of British military supplies. However, parts of Whitehall are concerned about the demand as military leaders believe Ukraine’s access to arms could be crucial throughout the coming winter. The Whitehall source explained that “wars are not won [by dashboards]. Wars are won by instinct. At first it was Boris (Johnson) sitting down and saying, “Let’s go.” So Rishi has to channel his inner Boris into foreign policy, but of course not into anything else.” According to the source, the audit, also known as a data-based assessment, aims to assess the state of the conflict and the extent of UK military support to Ukraine. He said, “It’s about looking at what we put in, what we take out.” BBC Newsnight stressed that the Ukrainian president is aware of the debate within the UK and encourages Sunak to maintain strong military support for his country. “So he spoke to Rishi. He’s trying to inspire him, saying the UK is the great liberator, the great fighter. We need you. Respond to that,” the Whitehall source said. Read more: UK sends Brimstone 2 precision missiles to Ukraine, pledges to send more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/uk-defense-budget-up-by-around-18bln-amid-ukraine-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos