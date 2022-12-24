AFF Cup 2022: President Jokowi prays for Indonesian national team to win again against Brunei





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Rotary President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pray Indonesian national team could win again in the continuation of the 2022 AFF Cup Group A match against Brunei Darussalam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, December 26, 2022. This was conveyed by the president after witnessing the success of the Garuda troops in defeating Cambodia 2-1 at the main Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta on Friday. “Yes, thank God our national team won 2-1, we should be grateful, but tomorrow we will go to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to compete against Brunei. We hope to win again,” Jokowi told the squad. media, as shown. in the official statement of the Press Office of the RI President Secretariat. Indonesia won with goals from Egy Maulana Vikri and Witan Sulaeman, while Cambodia replied with Saret Kriya. “Very good, in fact the chances were more than 10 times earlier. He was alone twice (times), then how many times did he touch the goal? But yes, the ball was round,” said Jokowi . Read also : Shin Tae-yong dares not make big targets for Brunei game On another occasion, Indonesian national team coach Shin Tae-yong admitted he was unhappy and even angry with the performance of his adopted children, who were deemed capable of scoring even more goals. “I’m angry because the players couldn’t show the fans an exciting game. We should have scored more goals,” the South Korean coach said in a post-match press conference. . Looking at the results against Cambodia, President Jokowi hopes Indonesia can end the long wait to win the AFF Cup for the first time in history. According to the head of state, it is the hope of all elements of the Indonesian nation, not just football connoisseurs. “All of us, the people, the society, the football lovers, we all want to win,” Jokowi said. First Lady Iriana Jokowi was also present to personally accompany the President while watching the Indonesia vs Cambodia game. Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Deputy Army Chief of Staff , Lieutenant Mochamad Iriawan. Also read: Shin Tae-yong’s assessment of Indonesia vs Cambodia game

