Erdogan meets his Turkmen counterpart to ‘determine the roadmap’ for energy via Azerbaijan
The West’s rhetorical support for Greece further encourages Erdogan to turn his gaze to the East, and for this reason a trilateral formation with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is essential, as well as membership in the SCO. Written by Ahmed Adel
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he, together with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, determined a roadmap for Turkey’s Turkmen gas supply. It comes as rising fuel prices, driven by the conflict in Ukraine, have caused trade disruptions and accelerated Ankara’s shift to Central Asia, a region rich in gas and where Turkey has linguistic and mythological roots. .
“This issue has been on our agenda for a long time. We have repeatedly discussed this issue with the respected personalities [Russian President] Mr. [Vladimir] Putin,” the Turkish president said at an event in Mardin.
Erdogan confirmed that during his recent visit to Turkmenistan he discussed the possible supply of Turkmen gas to Turkey.
“Relevant instructions have now been given to the Turkish Ministry of Energy, which will carry out the preparatory work with its counterparts in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. After this preliminary work, we will meet again to determine the roadmap and make a decision. Gas supply from Turkmenistan to our country via Azerbaijan will facilitate our work,” Erdogan added.
Azerbaijan and Turkey are dialogue partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), an economic and trade bloc that serves as an alternative to the hegemony of Washington and its allies. This organization brings together a quarter of the world’s GDP and covers approximately 44% of the entire planet. Collectively, its territory covers 60% of Eurasia.
With the SCO comprising eight member states; China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan should have pipelines connecting and facilitating the gas supply system. In light of the anti-Russian sanctions, economic cooperation among SCO member states takes on even greater importance.
It is for this reason that Erdogan seeks to become a member of the SCO. He expressed his country’s intention to become a member of the SCO when he spoke in September after the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. The Turkish president also said that the SCO meeting in India in 2023 will be an opportunity to further discuss his country’s potential membership.
“Our ties with these countries will be moved to a much different position,” Erdogan told reporters at the time, adding, when asked if Turkey would seek to become a member of the SCO: “Of course, it is the goal”.
The SCO is actually a bloc encompassing Central and South Asia with an emphasis on cooperation, which brings it closer to the European Union than to NATO. And it is capable of attracting rivals like India and Pakistan, and that is why Turkey has ambitions to join.
Although SCO membership is not directly linked to the trilateral forum of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, it indicates the Turkish president’s broader interest and focus on Central Asia. Indeed, this is another display of Erdogan diverting Turkey from the West and towards the East.
This is also why Erdogan bought the Russian-made S-400 defense systems, which led to US sanctions and Turkey’s withdrawal from the F-35 fighter jet program. Additionally, Russia is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant and the two countries signed an economic cooperation agreement in August despite Western opposition.
In fact, Ankara has tried to mediate as a peace broker between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. Turkey has also convinced Moscow and Kyiv to sign a deal in July so Ukrainian grain can start sailing to international markets.
Nevertheless, it cannot be ignored that whenever Erdogan perceives that Turkey is being treated unfairly by the West, especially as its historical rival, Greece, pivots strongly towards Atlanticism and receives favors, the idea partners and alternative blocks is again mentioned. . Ankara, as it has always done historically, follows a policy of balance between the West and Russia.
Despite this, the West wants Turkey to sever all ties with Russia as far as possible. The request comes as Turkey escalates tensions in the Mediterranean Sea with NATO ally Greece, prompting the EU, US and even regional countries like Egypt to condemn the actions and Erdogan’s rhetoric, such as overflights and questioning the status of the Aegean islands. NATO wants to give the illusion of the unity of the alliance.
The West’s rhetorical support for Greece further encourages Erdogan to turn his gaze to the East, and for this reason a trilateral formation with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is essential, as well as membership in the SCO. It seems for now that it will be difficult for Turkey to join the SCO, especially since the country is still an official candidate for EU membership. Nevertheless, it is not easy for Turkey to balance West and East, and now it looks like Erdogan will fully pivot to the East.
