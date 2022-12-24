Politics
A futuristic education system is being created in India thanks to the NEP, says Prime Minister Modi
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that with the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in India for the first time.
Noting that the number of top-tier educational institutions such as IITs, IIITs, IIMs and AIIMS are increasing dramatically, Modi said the number of medical colleges in the country has increased by more than 65% since then. 2014, when the BJP government came to power. .
Modi was virtually addressing Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul’s 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ in Rajkot. The prime minister accused former governments of doing nothing to regain the country’s lost glory because of their “slave mentality”.
Hailing the old gurukul (residential schooling) education system, the prime minister said knowledge had been the highest goal of life in the country and that saints and spiritual leaders had helped revive the lost glory of the country in the field of education.
“You know very well that for the bright future of India, our existing politics and educational institutes have a great role to play. Therefore, in this ‘amrit kaal’ of independence, whether it is the country’s educational infrastructure or policy, we are engaged in work at all levels at a rapid pace,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister noted that when the country became independent, “it was our responsibility to revive the former glory of India and our great pride in the field of education”. But, he said, “under the pressure of a slave mentality, governments have not moved in this direction. And in some cases, they went in the opposite direction. Under these circumstances, once again, our saints and acharyas have taken it upon themselves to fulfill this duty to the country. Swaminarayan Gurukul is a living example of this opportunity.”
Modi said India has shown the world the way by conducting research in fields ranging from ‘atma tattva’ to ‘paramatma tattva’, from spirituality to Ayurveda, from social sciences to solar sciences, from mathematics to metallurgy and from zero to infinity.
“Academic women debated with their male counterparts at a time when the term ‘gender equality’ was not even born.”
The Prime Minister further noted that India has shown light to humanity in these dark times, offering rays from which the journey of the modern world and modern science has started.
He mentioned that the gurukuls of those periods paved the way for the world by allowing learned women like Gargi and Maitreyi to be involved in the debates there.
“Knowledge has been the highest purpose of life in India. Therefore, in times when other countries were identified with kingdoms and royal clans, India was known by its gurukuls,” said the Prime Minister.
Modi pointed out that the country’s gurukuls have been like a garden of equality, affection and service for centuries. He said universities like Nalanda and Takshashila were synonymous with the worldwide glory of this Gurukul tradition of India.
“Discovery and research were part of India’s way of life. Today, the cultural diversity and prosperity we see in the country are the result of the same discoveries and innovations,” he said.
The Prime Minister stressed that ideal citizens and young people brought up in a better education system will work to realize the dream of a developed India in 2047, when India will celebrate a century of independence, and the efforts of institutions like Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul will certainly be vital. .
