Kaleidoscope 2022: Song of Jokowi for 3 periods, like an old old cassette song

Jakarta: The discourse on the extension of the president’s term has suddenly emerged this year. A number of political elites up to the circle of the Palace did not hesitate to elicit speeches that in fact violated the constitution.

Since it was first coined by General Chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Muhaimin Iskandar in mid-February 2022, this idea has continued to fill the public space until the end of this year. .

Since it was first coined by General Chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Muhaimin Iskandar in mid-February 2022, this idea has continued to fill the public space until the end of this year.

Here are a number of political elites recorded as backing the 2024 election postponement rhetoric:

Muhaimin Iskandar (Ketum PKB/DPR Vice President)

Muhaimin offered to postpone the election after meeting with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); economic analyst; and banking. The Indonesian economy would have a good growth momentum in 2022-2023.

The DPR Vice President said he did not want the 2024 election to disrupt this momentum. Muhaimin believes that the democratic party will have an impact on the Indonesian economy.

“I propose that the 2024 elections be postponed for one or two years,” PKB (Ketum) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar said at the Parliamentary Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.



Chairman of PKB Muhaimin Iskandar. Photo: Medcom.id/Arga Sumantri

Zulkifli Hasan (Ketum PAN/Minister of Commerce)

PAN President Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas) said he agreed with the proposal to postpone the 2024 elections. Zulhas said one of the reasons was the survey results which indicated that the performance of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi was good and high.

Zulkifli revealed that a survey showed that satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reached 73% at that time. Another consideration is that the so-called economic situation is not yet stable.

The evolving global conflict situation has also become one of the NAP considerations to support the postponement of the 2024 elections. Additionally, Russia has started carrying out military attacks against Ukraine.

“The PAN agrees that there is a need to consider postponing the general elections,” Zulhas said at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment)

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan became embroiled in the affair after appearing on Deddy Corbuzier’s YouTube. Although it was not easy to trigger the postponement of the elections, the former coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs argued that he had big data from 110 million social media users who claim to support the postponement of the 2024 election.

Luhut said the public is also highlighting the 2024 election budget which will reach IDR 110 trillion. Based on big Based on this data, he said, people do not want hundreds of trillions of money to be spent on organizing elections, even if current conditions are still difficult due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now we are trying to catch it from the public, they say we want to spend more than 110 trillion rupees to vote for this situation, what is it. 110 trillion rupees for the presidential election with local elections, able to simultaneously. NopeThat’s what people say,” Luhut said.



Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Photo: Documents of the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs.

Bahlil Lahadalia (Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordinating Council)

Bahlil has been recorded frequently alluding to Jokowi’s three-term speech during the postponement of the 2024 elections. Most notably on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary (HUT) of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (HIPMI) at JCC, Jakarta, June 10, 2022.

At that moment, Bahlil loudly shouted “continue” in front of President Jokowi. Bahlil thinks postponing the elections is good for ensuring investment security. With mention, it is carried out according to the mechanism of the applicable law.

Airlangga Hartarto (Ketum Golkar/Coordinating Minister of Economy)

Airlangga does not explicitly support the postponement of elections. However, he said he had accepted the aspirations of the people regarding the postponement of the elections and the extension of the presidential term. Airlangga admitted that he received aspirations from farmers in Siak Regency, Riau, who wanted Jokowi’s government to continue for three terms in late February.

According to him, the issue of postponing the 2024 elections is the voice of the people, and everyone has the right to propose three terms with legal references.

La Nyalla Mahmud Mattalitti (Chairman of DPD)

DPD President La Nyalla Mahmud Mattalitti also expressed the postponement of the elections. According to him, the two years of President Jokowi’s leadership have ended in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, so another two years must be added. The Nyalla also accused the election of being controlled by certain groups. Thus, the result can be determined.

“Instead of wasting money on elections, it’s better if I just say this,” La Nyalla said at the XVII National HIPMI Conference, Monday, November 21, 2022.

In mid-February 2022, La Nyalla has indeed become one of the figures who reject the discourse on the postponement of the 2024 elections which exceeded many political elites. At that time, La Nyalla said that the postponement of the elections violated the constitution and undermined people’s rights.

“The people have been forced to choose a limited number of candidate leaders, due to the partnership of political parties across the presidential threshold. Then, now, they are looking for ways to postpone the election. It’s called going beyond of the limit. And Allah SWT forbids His servants from exceeding the limit,” La Nyalla said on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Bambang Soesatyo (president of MPR/vice-president of Golkar)

MPR President Bambang Soesatyo is the latest mention of President Jokowi’s term being extended. This was conveyed by the man who goes by the colloquial name Bamsoet when the Poltracking investigation was published.

“The important question for me is not a question of public dissatisfaction or dissatisfaction, but whether this correlates with the public’s desire to continue to lead President Jokowi,” Bamsoet said as quoted by Youtube Poltracking Indonesia, Thursday December 8, 2022.

The vice-president (Waketum) of the Golkar party said that the speech on the extension of the presidential mandate reaps advantages and disadvantages. He wants to know the reality of the public’s desire whether or not the people want Indonesia to be ruled by Jokowi again.

Audience rejected

The majority of the population rejects the extension of the presidential term by postponing the elections. This conclusion was drawn based on the results of a survey of numerous survey institutions.

The following is an account of the results of a number of investigations related to Jokowi’s 3-period speech or the postponement of the 2024 elections:

Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI): 70.7% of 1,197 respondents surveyed from February 25 to March 1 rejected an extension of the president’s term. Center Populi: 64.4% of the population rejects the extension of the president’s mandate. This survey took place from March 21 to 29, 2022 with 1,200 respondents. Kompas R&D: 62.3% of respondents want elections to be held in 2024 Charta Politika: 74.2% of respondents want the 2024 elections to go ahead as planned. The survey was conducted with 1,220 respondents from April 10-17, 2022.

Rejection also came from a number of political parties. For example, the NasDem Party, the Prosperous Justice Party and the Democratic Party, which have been vocal in their rejection of this issue. In fact, PDI Perjuangan President Megawati Soekarnoputri also expressed her rejection of Jokowi’s three-term speech.

Jokowi’s response

Jokowi first answered this question on March 30, 2022. At that time, Jokowi was not considered so firm in rejecting talk about extending his term. He only stressed that all parties must obey the constitution.

“I have often heard the name of the people’s desire, the name of shouting like that, but our constitution is clear,” said the former mayor of Solo.

Jokowi took a tougher stance on April 6, 2022. Jokowi asked the ministers to stop discussing the postponement of the general (Pemilu) elections from 2024. This includes the speech on extending the terms of the president and vice president.

“Don’t let anyone talk about postponing the elections or extending the presidential term. End this,” Jokowi said while presiding over the Cabinet plenary session at the State Palace, broadcast on the channel. Youtube Presidential Secretariat, Wednesday April 6, 2022.



President Joko Widodo. Photo: MI/Ramdani

The Head of State ordered his ‘assistants’ to concentrate on carrying out his agency’s work programme. He no longer wants ministers to discuss postponing elections or extending the terms of the president and vice president.

Emphasizing that there would be no term extension or postponement of the 2024 elections was conveyed by the Head of State on April 10, 2022. Jokowi pointed out that the government has set a date for holding the elections , on February 14, 2024. In this way, he said, it was clear that there would be no postponement of the elections or extension of the mandate of the head of state.

“It is clear that the election will take place on February 14, 2024. This needs to be explained so that there is no speculation that the issue is circulating in the community that the government is postponing the election, or that extension of the presidency and related to three terms,” Jokowi said during a preparatory meeting for the 2024 election held at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Jokowi’s string of statements, in fact, did not necessarily sink the issue of postponing the 2024 general election to the end of this year. So what are the interests behind Jokowi’s three-period “singing” and the postponement of the 2024 elections?

(BUT)