PM Modi – The New Indian Express

RAJKOT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that with the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in the country for the first time.

When the country became independent, it was our responsibility to revive the pride of India in the field of education, but under the pressure of the slavery mentality, the governments did nothing in this direction. ,

Modi also said that with the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in India for the first time. the number of top educational institutions like IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country has increased significantly after 2014, the year his government first came to power in the Center.

The Prime Minister said that education will play a crucial role in the development of the New India. Whether it is education infrastructure or the new education policy, we are transforming the education sector at a rapid pace.”

Referring to the Indian tradition of treating knowledge as the highest pursuit of life, Modisa said that when other parts of the world were identified with their ruling dynasties, Indian identity was tied to its gurukuls.

Our Gurukuls have stood for fairness, equality, care and service for centuries, he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the gender equality and sensitivity of the ancient Indian gurukul system saying that when the world did not even realize what gender equality was, our civilization had thinking women like Gargi, Maitreyi and Atreyi,

PM remembered Nalanda and Takshshila as synonymous with India’s former glory. Discovery and research were an integral part of the Indian way of life. From self-discovery to divinity, from ayurveda to aadhyatm (spirituality), from social sciences to solar sciences, from mathematics to metallurgy, and from zero to infinity, research and new findings have been drawn in all areas.

The Prime Minister said that India in this dark age has given humanity rays of light which have paved the way for the global journey of modern science,

The Prime Minister also urged Gurukul students to visit northeast India for at least 15 days and connect with the people to further strengthen the nation.

I personally recommend every citizen to visit the North East for at least 15 days, understand NE culture and write about its varied heritage, he added.