Politics
PM Modi – The New Indian Express
Express press service
RAJKOT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that with the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in the country for the first time.
Modi, who was addressing the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot via video link, also said that the number of IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country had increased significantly after 2014, l year his government came to power. for the first time.
When the country became independent, it was our responsibility to revive the pride of India in the field of education, but under the pressure of the slavery mentality, the governments did nothing in this direction. ,
Modi also said that with the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in India for the first time. the number of top educational institutions like IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country has increased significantly after 2014, the year his government first came to power in the Center.
The Prime Minister said that education will play a crucial role in the development of the New India. Whether it is education infrastructure or the new education policy, we are transforming the education sector at a rapid pace.”
Referring to the Indian tradition of treating knowledge as the highest pursuit of life, Modisa said that when other parts of the world were identified with their ruling dynasties, Indian identity was tied to its gurukuls.
Our Gurukuls have stood for fairness, equality, care and service for centuries, he added.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the gender equality and sensitivity of the ancient Indian gurukul system saying that when the world did not even realize what gender equality was, our civilization had thinking women like Gargi, Maitreyi and Atreyi,
PM remembered Nalanda and Takshshila as synonymous with India’s former glory. Discovery and research were an integral part of the Indian way of life. From self-discovery to divinity, from ayurveda to aadhyatm (spirituality), from social sciences to solar sciences, from mathematics to metallurgy, and from zero to infinity, research and new findings have been drawn in all areas.
The Prime Minister said that India in this dark age has given humanity rays of light which have paved the way for the global journey of modern science,
The Prime Minister also urged Gurukul students to visit northeast India for at least 15 days and connect with the people to further strengthen the nation.
I personally recommend every citizen to visit the North East for at least 15 days, understand NE culture and write about its varied heritage, he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2022/dec/24/forward-looking-futuristic-education-system-being-created-in-country-through-nep-pm-modi-2531362.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran launches new allegations against ex-Bajwa army chief
- Xi Jinping leads China towards rural modernization__(cctv.com)
- Paris shooter admits targeting Kurdish community – reports
- Kate Hudson addresses the talk of nepotism in Hollywood
- Specialization of Indonesian NC Change
- North Face Flight Series Men’s Clothing Review – iRunFar
- Business account Google Zoom window stopped opening…
- PM Modi – The New Indian Express
- Exclusive: Nick Kyrgios serious about quitting if he can win Grand Slam – ‘I don’t think it’s healthy’
- American and German soldiers shared Christmas Eve dinner at the height of World War II
- Bollywood Divas and their rides
- free fire redemption code: Garena Free Fire MAX redemption code (December 24th): win awesome outfits and weapons