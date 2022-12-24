Xi Jinping leads China towards rural modernization__(cctv.com)

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) — China has embarked on the fast track of development by pursuing the modernization of agriculture and rural areas through persistent and concerted efforts mobilized and guided by Chinese leaders with Xi Jinping in their center.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, the CPC Central Committee, with Xi at its heart, has attached great importance to work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers. They have led people all over the country to develop agriculture, improve the living environment in rural areas and enrich rural residents, achieving great achievements in the cause of poverty alleviation and rural revitalization. .

With a view to dealing with the profound changes in the world that have not been seen in a century, to stabilizing agriculture and consolidating the foundations of agriculture, rural areas and farmers are the “ballast stones” for adapting to the ‘changing situations and innovate, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, once noted.

HIGH QUALITY AND EFFICIENT AGRICULTURE

A typical example is grain production, which is the lifeline of food security, one of the most fundamental interests of China, the most populous country in the world.

Faced with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of extreme weather conditions and rising agricultural commodity prices, China has once again secured its people’s rice bowls with a bumper grain harvest this year.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the country’s grain production totaled 686.55 billion kg this year, up 3.7 billion kg from 2021. This year, the country saw its grain harvest exceed 650 billion kg for the eighth consecutive year.

This year’s harvest was hard-won as extreme weather conditions posed great challenges. A rainy autumn in northern China last year postponed planting of a third of its winter wheat, while the hottest summer since 1961, when China started keeping weather records complete, has put pressure on the harvest of China’s main grain crop.

To overcome the difficulties, the CPC Central Committee has implemented a series of measures, such as continuing to improve the construction of water conservancy infrastructure, intensifying the application and popularization of agricultural technologies, as well as public awareness in support of agriculture and food production.

Under Xi’s leadership, China is also transforming its agricultural system with greater emphasis on providing higher quality agricultural products and accelerating innovation in agricultural technology.

In April, during an inspection in south China’s Hainan Province, Xi visited a local seed laboratory and endorsed the province’s efforts to explore an innovative mode of agricultural science and technology to support and ensure national food security.

If we Chinese want to hold our rice bowl firmly, we must develop the seed industry ourselves. Efforts should be made to achieve self-sufficiency in seed technology and to ensure that seed sources are under our own control. We must secure China’s food supply with our own seeds, Xi said.

Over the past decade, China has optimized its supply of agricultural products to meet people’s demand for more diverse choices, with the country’s planting area of ​​soybeans and other oilseed crops steadily increasing and production of high-quality rice and wheat becoming increasingly abundant.

So far, China’s output of vegetables, fruits, tea, pork, mutton, poultry, eggs and aquatic products is the highest in the world.

These achievements are a result of China’s push towards modern agriculture, placing greater emphasis on quantity and quality, innovation-driven agriculture, as well as green and low-carbon sustainable development.

From 2012 to 2021, the overall level of mechanization of crop ploughing, sowing and harvesting has increased from 57.2% to 72%, and the contribution of technological advances to the growth of agricultural production has increased to more by 61%.

In addition, China has improved the transfer of land management rights. In 2021, the transfer of land management rights covered 37.1 million hectares, giving an appropriate and effective impetus to large-scale agricultural exploitation in the country.

New types of farming entities, mainly family farms, farmers’ cooperatives and agricultural enterprises, have become an important force in promoting the development of modern agriculture. The number of social service organizations of various types has reached 1.041 million, helping individual farming households capitalize on the development of modern agriculture.

BUILD BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES

Xi stressed that an important task in implementing the rural revitalization strategy is to promote green development and environmentally friendly lifestyles, improve ecology and environment, and safeguard or restore beautiful rural landscapes.

The work was not easy and often involved solving one small thing after another in people’s daily lives; for example, renovation of toilets and disposal of household waste.

By the end of 2021, the coverage rate of sanitary toilets exceeded 70% in Chinese rural areas, while more than 90% of all villages had facilities to collect and treat household garbage, and the discharge of rural domestic sewage was essentially under control.

Controlling agricultural pollution is another important work to accelerate clean agriculture. In 2021, the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers in agriculture was reduced by more than 17 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively, compared to 2015. And the overall use rate of the treatment of straw, as well as cattle and poultry manure, reached 76 percent and 88.1 percent, respectively.

Rural infrastructure has been continuously improved, making production and life in the countryside more convenient. Since the country put in place an action plan on rural construction, 84% of the inhabitants of rural areas have access to piped water and almost all villages have access to electricity, paved roads, bus, optical fiber and 4G networks.

Xi said during his inspection of the Tibet Autonomous Region in 2021 that achievements in poverty alleviation should be consolidated and expanded, in coordination with the broad rural revitalization campaign.

He also stressed the need to do solid work in terms of people’s well-being, including employment, education, social security, medical services, elderly care, childcare and housing.

Taking medical services for example, by the end of 2021, medical and health facilities were available in all Chinese counties, townships and villages. Currently, China has 23,000 county-level medical institutions, 35,000 township health centers and 599,000 rural clinics.

ENRICH RURAL RESIDENTS

After eight years of stubborn poverty alleviation, China has lifted 98.99 million poor rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty and removed 832 poor counties from the poor list.

The well-being of rural residents has improved considerably, with their basic living needs for water and electricity supply, transport, education and medical care all being met.

After a bumper wheat harvest this year, Xu Congxiang, a major grain producer in Taihe County, east China’s Anhui Province, received a response letter from President Xi Jinping.

In the letter, Xi said that over the past few years, the CPC Central Committee has implemented a series of policies to support grain production, with the aim of ensuring that the Chinese people hold their food bowls firmly. rice in his hands and that farmers obtain tangible benefits. and make their life better.

To protect the interests of farmers, the country has steadily increased the minimum purchase prices of rice and wheat and allocated 40 billion yuan (about 5.73 billion US dollars) from the central government budget to mitigate the impact of rising farm supply costs this year.

“The wide variety of supporting policies from the government has greatly boosted our grain spirit,” Xu said.

Over the years, rural Chinese residents have seen tangible improvements in their incomes and living standards. The per capita disposable income of the country’s rural residents reached 18,931 yuan in 2021, more than double that of 2012.

The income gap between urban and rural residents has also narrowed, with the ratio of per capita disposable income of urban to rural residents falling from 2.88:1 in 2012 to 2.5:1 in 2021.