January 6 report gives new details on Sen. Mike Lees’ efforts to help Trump cancel 2020 election





The House committee’s January 6 final report shows that Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee was aware of efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to fabricate electoral votes for Trump in states won by the Democrat. Joe Biden in 2020 and to reverse the actual vote count in Congress.

The 845-page report details a multipronged effort by Trump and others to promote false claims that his defeat in the 2020 presidential election was the result of rampant voter fraud. These lies led a crowd of Trump supporters to invade the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Lee encouraged the idea of ​​alternate voters

The Jan. 6 committee report provides several new details about Lees’ actions for Trump after the election call for Biden, including a campaign led by attorney John Eastman for lawmakers in some states to nominate voters for Trump. .

Lee repeatedly claimed that he was simply investigating rumors that some states were considering sending other voter lists to Congress. That claim is contradicted by the report, which says Lee spent a month promoting the idea of ​​state legislatures approving voters competing for Trump.

Lee communicated with key players in the fake voter conspiracy between the 2020 election and Jan. 6. Text messages in the report suggest Lee took an active role in ensuring the effort was legal, while there are no messages that support his claim to be an investigator.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Lee brought up the alternate voter system, texting then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows if a very small handful of states were to have their legislatures appoint alternate voter lists. , there might be a way .

During an October 2022 debate against independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin, Lee denied supporting or ever supporting a fake voter conspiracy and accused McMullin of a reckless disregard for the truth. Lee won re-election in November and will begin his third term in the chamber next month.

Lees’ office did not respond to questions about whether he disagreed with the report or how it fit his explanation of his role after the 2020 election.

Lee worries about the slippery slope problem

The newly released report also details previously unknown communications between Lee and Trump’s senior legal adviser, Cleta Mitchell, from texts she gave to investigators. Mitchell was part of the infamous phone call where Trump pressured Georgia election officials to find 11,780 votes to reverse his loss in that state.

In the week leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, text messages from Lees to Mitchell show him walking away from the Substitute Electors’ plot, apparently understanding he was doomed because no state legislature had approved, calling the plan for members of Congress opposing certification of the election is a dangerous idea.

I don’t think we have a valid basis to oppose voters, Lee wrote Dec. 30. It cannot be true that we can antagonize state presidential voters simply because we don’t think they handled their election well or they suspect illegal activity.

In previously published text messages, Lee told Meadows he was working 14 hours a day to find a path he could convincingly defend.

I only know it will end badly for the president unless we have the Constitution on our side, Lee sent the chief of staff Jan. 3.

We need something from the state legislatures to legitimize this and hope to win. Even if they can’t meet, that might be enough if a majority of them are willing to sign a statement outlining how they would vote, Lee told Meadows the next day.

When it became clear to Lee that the Trump team planned to move forward with an effort to get members of Congress to oppose the election results without the approval of state lawmakers, Utahn warned Mitchell that their plan could lead to unintended consequences.

Could you please explain to me how this does not create a slippery slope problem for all future presidential elections, Lee emailed Mitchell.

Lee and Mitchell are longtime associates. Mitchell represented Lees’ campaign in a 2017 case before the Federal Election Commission. She also signed a 2018 letter supporting Lee as a potential nominee for the United States Supreme Court.

In the end, Lee did not join several of his fellow Senate Republicans in voting to reject the Electoral College results on Jan. 6 because rumors that states were sending alternate voters were unfounded.

On that basis, I voted to certify the results of the election, Lee said during his debate with McMullin. Lee has never publicly explained what he would have done if those rumors turned out to be true.

Rudy Giuliani called Lees on the phone after the Capitol riot ended on Jan. 6

The Salt Lake Tribune previously reported that Donald Trump inadvertently called Lees on the phone looking for Alabama GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville while the attack on the US Capitol was underway, but that was not not the only interaction Lee had with Trump or his team that day.

After Trump posted a video on Twitter telling rioters to go home, attorney Rudy Giuliani called several Republicans in Congress, including Lee. Giuliani’s phone records given to the committee also show calls to sense phones. Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Rep. Jim Jordan.

The report does not specify whether Giuliani actually spoke to Lee during that phone call. Lees’ office did not respond to questions seeking clarification.

At one point, Giuliani left a voicemail on Lees’ phone intended for Tuberville, urging him to oppose electoral vote certification to buy time for state lawmakers to disappoint or appoint presidential voters. again.

The only strategy we can follow is to oppose many states and raise questions so that we can ideally launch into tomorrow until the end of tomorrow. So if you could go against every state and, with a member of Congress, get a hearing for every state, I know we would set you back a lot, but it would give us an opportunity to bring the legislators who are very, very close to casting their vote, Giuliani said in that voicemail.

Lee shared Giuliani’s errant post with then-national security adviser Robert OBrien.

You can’t make this up. I just got this voicemail [from] Rudy Giuliani, who was apparently thinking of calling Senator Tuberville, Lee texted OBrien. You must listen to this message. Rudy walks malpractice.

Read other contacts on the 2020 election

In a Nov. 9, 2020, text message to Meadows, Lee pushed attorney Sidney Powell to access the president, describing her as a direct shooter.

Apparently she has a strategy to keep things alive and bring multiple states back into play. Can you help her get in? Lee texted.

Later, Lee quickly distanced herself from Powell after a press conference where she pushed a far-fetched conspiracy theory that a vast conspiracy, including George Soros and late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, had rigged voting machines to steal the election to Trump.

The transcript of Powells’ interview with the House committee suggests that his post-election contacts with Lee were more extensive.

Powell says she remembered attending a meeting with several members of Congress at Lee’s invitation.

The only meeting I remember in connection with the election was at the request of Senator Lee who asked me to come and meet anyone who wanted to come forward to listen to what I was seeing at the time, Powell told the investigators.

The transcript of Powell’s testimony suggests she spoke with Lee more than once after the election. Investigators asked Powell: If (Lee) said he spoke to you multiple times about your claims or theories regarding the election, would that fit your memory?

I certainly wouldn’t dispute that, Powell replied.

The committee also asked Eastman about a National Review article in which he said he was working with Lee on broader issues.

In his response, Eastman invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to the Committees transcript of that interview.

They also asked Eastman if he had a conversation with Lee, to which he also invoked his constitutional rights.

Earlier this week, the January 6 committee unanimously recommended criminal charges against Eastman and Trump.

