Politics
Douglas Ross and his cronies want to destroy the Scottish Parliament
WHEREVER there have been parliaments there have been and still are filibusters, disruptive protests and deliberate attempts to waste time, all undertaken by elected officials to delay, derail or destroy legislation whose one, somewhere, does not want.
Such actions are inevitable given that parliamentary chambers can and should be passionate places, where deeply held opinions clash.
Indeed, parliaments exist, at least in part, to solve (and, let’s not forget, reconcile) these problems, but these crucibles sometimes overflow with heat rather than light and burn out of control, such as incidents such as Michael Heseltines in the manner of Tarzan the Commons Mace in 1976 and worst show.
In order to protect the normal business of a parliament, many legislatures have attempted to make regulations to limit such behavior, a route taken by the House of Commons after the highly successful campaign of disruption by the Irish Home Rulers at the end of the 19th century and later emulations. , including Alex Salmond’s 1988 budget intervention and the ejection of Ian Blackford for speaking the truth about Johnson’s lies earlier that year.
Of course, the Scottish Parliament was not spared. In 2002, as I left the former Royal Mile bedroom, I was spat at by protesters supporting Tommy Sheridans’ deeply flawed school meals bill and just two years ago the Tories tried to sabotage the EU Continuity Bill at Holyrood because he challenged the, at the time, Brexit process was still unfinished.
There is, however, a fundamental and crucial difference between such actions and what we have witnessed this week. Spontaneous or slow-moving anger over a specific issue is what fuels this type of protest within a parliament, but, almost solely, what the Scottish Conservatives have now decided to do is tear down the Scottish Parliament himself.
I’m sure regular Unionist commentators will immediately have a gasp at this assertion. It will also be vehemently denied by the Tories themselves, both north and south of the border.
But it seems to me that for Douglas Ross and Alister Jack, the question becomes clearer day by day. They believe that the only way to defeat the idea of independence is to get rid of the Scottish Parliament and so that is what they intend to do.
The Conservatives opposed the establishment of Parliament in the 1997 referendum on decentralization, but then used the result to elect unreconciled figures from the No/No gone to the margins of extremism campaign.
Yet such views are back in the mainstream of conservatism in Scotland. It’s not just Boris Johnson who thinks devolution has been a disaster, nor just the Secretary of State against Scotland mocking its institutions.
Anyone in doubt should listen to the proceedings again this week.
From the front bench of the Conservatives, false interventions, deliberate wasting of time, attempts to confuse the proceedings with procedural motions and the repetition of blatantly false assertions of respect for the President while issuing brazenly impertinent challenges have all was undertaken in tones dripping with arrogant contempt.
There was a time when most conservative MSPs would have balked at such behavior. They accepted the democratic wish of the Scottish people to choose, as the right claim says, the form of government best suited to their needs. A modern, constructive and properly functioning Scottish Parliament, they realized, is where this should be worked out.
However, the Tory instinct for self-preservation should never be underestimated, especially among the Scottish landed classes. And as the wind blew more and more of the Brexiteer right, they too moved on.
BREXIT brought about the change. For Brexiteers, the aim of the exercise was to establish the absolute sovereignty of Westminster.
This cannot be shared, nor any part of it devolved elsewhere. Therefore, the very existence of the Scottish Parliament is unacceptable and if it cannot be neutralized, it must be destroyed.
Sterilization does not work. The emergence of a new SNP/Green axis threatens further divisions, making it more difficult to impose a single Brexit-based right-wing polity across the UK on the economy, education , the environment, health, justice and a host of other areas.
So the Tories have now determined that Holyrood must go and the only question is how.
I don’t think they’ve finally found a solution, but undermining Parliament, demonizing progressive politics and seeking to sow discord in the Yes movement are all part of it.
The same goes for the use of the courts, as is undoubtedly intended again to assert the primacy of Westminster and the allegedly inadequate nature of Scottish decision-making.
Putting the very existence of Holyrood to a vote seemed, a few years ago, like a bizarre Unionist fantasy.
Now, with Brexit bought with dirty money (which is still there and available) and with the willing help of a slavishly unionist media, the Tory leadership in Scotland thinks it might be possible, provided the ground be prepared well in advance.
So expect a lot more bad behavior from Ross and his cronies. They will hijack any cause, take any position and press any argument in order to destroy what they cannot defeat, which is nothing less than Scottish democracy.
This is why the coming year will be so crucial. The way the Yes movement responds to this Conservative threat, the choices it makes about a plebiscite election and its ability to present a compelling vision for Scotland’s future as an independent and progressive nation will be the main determinants of what happens next.
I think, for the record, the Conservatives will lose this battle. There are reasons to be merry, as there should be at Christmas.
But some things should not be ignored, even at Christmas.
One is the reality of the Tories’ desire to smash Scotland’s aspirations by destroying Scottish democracy and abolishing the still incomplete Scottish Parliament.
