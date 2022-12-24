Red flags: Tax experts say Trump child loans revealed in tax returns raise eyebrows





According to a Politico report, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation has already looked into Donald Trump’s tax returns which were eventually turned over after the Supreme Court rejected the former president’s efforts to keep them secret and they raised five “red flags”. so far.

Politico’s Brian Faler report notes that the House Ways and Means Committee, which pushed for access to Trump’s tax documents, turned over the documents in a bid to decipher and unravel complex claims by the accountants of the… ‘former president.

As of today, Faler reports, there are five recommended lines of inquiry that could be directed to further investigation and more questions about Trump’s financial situation.

As the report notes, the documents have been reviewed by tax experts since late last month, and questions are now being asked in a JCT report.

Topping the list is Trump’s use of massive business losses that allowed him to pay “little or no tax between 2015 and 2020.”

According to the Politico report, “companies are taxed on their profits, so if they can show that their income is being swamped by their expenses, they can clear their bills from the IRS,” before adding, “Without these losses, Trump’s taxes would be fundamentally different. . In 2016, for example, when he only paid $750 in federal income tax, he reported $30 million in gains, but also $60 million in losses.

With Politico’s Faler asking “The big question is whether these losses are legitimate,” noted Steve Rosenthal of the Tax Policy Center, “That’s the elephant in the room.”

Trump’s child loans are also in question.

“Trump said he received hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest payments on loans he made to Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump. This raises eyebrows because it could be a way around gift tax. If he gave money directly to his children, he would probably be subject to a 40% tax. Gift tax is designed to prevent people from evading taxes. on estates by giving money to their children, for example, while they are alive,” the report says, before adding, “Calling that money a loan would avoid gift tax while allowing his children to deduct from their own taxes the interest they paid to him.”

The former president’s penchant for mixed expenses is also cited in the report stating: “In 2016, for example, the DT Endeavor I LLC (aviation) file reported gross income of $680,886 and expenses that also totaled $680,886. A filing for Melania Trump (modeling) said he took $3,848 and reported the same amount of expenses. A filing for Donald J. Trump (speaking) reported $50,000 in gross earnings and $46,162 in travel expenses. Aside from the improbability that revenues and costs are exactly equal, it raises the question of whether anyone would care about a business in which their expenses consumed every dollar they earned.”

According to the JTC, “private entity audits often reveal that personal expenses are incorrectly deducted as business expenses.”

The other two lines of inquiry relate to the retention of land used for tax breaks and taxes paid overseas, with the report stating, “Trump did not pay much US tax in returns reviewed at just 1, $8 million over the six-year period. But in 2018 he claimed a foreign tax credit for paying $1.3 million to other governments. People can claim a credit to pay taxes elsewhere , something that’s designed to save people from having to pay taxes twice on the same dollar. The question here is whether these are legitimate. The IRS should ask to see the receipts, says JCT. “

You can read more here.

