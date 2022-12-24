Facts about the main pillar of the Jokowi flood protection dam » DIALEXIS :: Dialectics and Analysis



President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Ciawi Dam, Bogor Regency, West Java on Friday (23/12/2022). This dam has a capacity of up to 6 million m3 more. [Foto: Laily Rachev/Biro Pers Sekretariat Presiden

]

DIALEKSIS.COM | Jakarta – No less than two flood prevention dams in Jakarta were finally inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The dams in question are Ciawi Dam and Sukamahi Dam, located in Bogor Regency, West Java.

Jokowi said that the construction of these two dams has been carried out since 2016. It took six years for this project to be completed and to avoid flooding in Jakarta.

“For Ciawi and Sukamahi, Sukamahi is a dry dam, a dry dam. The construction started in 2016,” Jokowi said of Ciawi Dam, Bogor Regency, West Java, which aired virtually, Friday (23/ 12/2022).

Here are the facts of Jakarta flood protection dam:

1. Spend 1.3 T IDR



Jokowi explained that these two dams were built with a budget of 1.3 trillion rupees. The Ciawi Dam has a capacity of 6 million cubic meters and the Sukamahi Dam has 1.68 million cubic meters.

Altogether two of these dams are dry type i.e. dry dams which means that these two dams will only be flooded with water when exposed to rain. The rest, this dam will dry up.

“For the construction, a budget of IDR 1.3 trillion was spent,” Jokowi said.

2. Tap the Jakarta Floods



Jokowi revealed that these two dams were able to prevent flooding in Jakarta. At least, if the operation of the two dams is supported by Ciliwung Sodetan, the flood zone in Jakarta can be reduced by half. The Ciliwung Sodetan itself is expected to be completed in March 2023.

“And earlier I whispered to the Governor that the Sukamahi and Ciawi dams and the addition of the Ciliwung canal to the BKT, which is now in the process of land acquisition and will be completed in March, will also be completed, this will reduce the many flooded areas to no,” Jokowi said after the inauguration of the Sukamahi dam.

Jokowi aims for there to be a reduction in the floodplain in Jakarta from initially 468 hectares to just 211 hectares.

“From 468 hectares to 211 hectares, less than half, with Sukamahi, Ciawi and Ciliwung Sodetan at BKT,” Jokowi said.

3. Profile of the dam project



The Ciawi and Sukamahi dry dams are the first built in Indonesia to respond to the risk of hydro-meteorological disasters in Jakarta and its surroundings.

The operation of the two dams will use the application of the integrated water management system of the Ministry of PUPR (SIMADU) using the climatological data of the BMKG which displays reports on flood/drought events, weather forecasts and rainless days, including flood and drought forecasts.

According to data from the PUPR ministry, the construction of the Sukamahi dam had been planned since the 1990s and the construction started in 2016. The construction contract was valued at IDR 464.93 billion with the implementing contractor PT. Wijaya Karya-Basuki KSO.

The Sukamahi Dam is designed as a type of random sloping embankment with a maximum height of 55 meters, a width of 9 meters and a length of 169 meters. The Sukamahi dam has a capacity of 1.68 million cubic meters and a flood zone of 5.23 hectares with the benefit of reducing floods by 15.47 cubic meters per second.

Similar to Sukamahi Dam, Ciawi Dam is also designed as a randomly sloping core fill type with a maximum height of 55 meters, a width of 9 meters and a length of 334.5 meters. The Ciawi dam has a capacity of 6.05 million cubic meters and a flood zone of 39.40 hectares to reduce flooding by 111.75 cubic meters per second.

The construction contract amounts to IDR 798.70 billion with the implementing contractor PT. Brantas Abipraya and PT. Sacna (KSO).

Based on 50-year flood flow data, the Ministry of PUPR estimates that Ciawi Dam and Sukamahi Dam can reduce flood flow at Manggarai Watergate by 577.05 cubic meters per second. (Detikcom)