has already won a million euros in conferences







Just five months after leaving office, he has already earned a million euros in conferences and it is estimated that he could earn 23 million a year.



They say he didn’t appear in the primaries because if he lost his cache in the conferencing sector could have been devalued by half



He could get a fixed million for his memorabilia and keep his monthly allowances as a parliamentarian and as a former prime minister. Boris Johnson has already raised more than a million pounds (1.15 million euros) at conferences since he was forced to resign as Prime Minister last July, according to the official register of financial interests of parliamentarians published on the Parliament’s website. Because Johnson still holds his seat in parliament. This million was earned in four speeches to bankers in New York, to insurers in the United States, a summit organized by CNN in Portugal and another in India. For each speech I earned between 215,000 and 277,000 pounds (between 246.00 and 317,000 euros). In fact, some of his closest colleagues point to this as the main reason he decided not to run in the Conservative primaries in October after Liz Truss resigned, clearing the way for Sunak. They assure that he had the hundred parliamentary supports necessary to be able to compete (although doubts on this fact continue to weigh) and that I decided not to because if I had lost to Sunak I would have lost 10 million pounds (11.5 million euros) in the publishing, conference and talent industries. The conference circuit It is estimated that Johnson’s cache in the conference world is 20 million pounds (about 23 million euros). Johnson is in negotiations with Endeavour, led by American businessman Ari Emanuel, and the Harry Walker Agency (HWA), one of its subsidiaries. . HWA clients include Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Serena Williams. It’s unclear if Johnson has ever signed with HWA, but he’s started lecturing. Lectures are one of, if not the main, source of income for former British prime ministers once they leave politics. Theresa May won 715,000 pounds (820,000 euros) for giving nine speeches in 2022 alone although he is not one of the most popular prime ministers. David Cameron and Tony Blair earn millions in this business. Boris Johnson He is considered a great orator, funny, ironic and satirical, almost always controversialgenerates great expectations, despite failed and surreal speeches like the time in 2021 when he went white in a security speech in front of businessmen and suddenly started talking about Peppa Pigsafe streets of Peppa Pig, compares himself to Moses and imitates the sound of a car engine under the astonished gaze of those present. His columns in the Telegraph Johnson had a well-paid journalism career before entering politics. He continued to write for newspapers and magazines as he rose politically in Westminster, leaving just days before becoming Prime Minister. He was paid £275,000 (315,000 euros) a year to write a weekly column for the Daily Telegraph. . It is very likely that Johnson will return to his work as a journalist in the coming months. He also received offers to write his memoirs, like all of his predecessors except Liz Truss. His memoirs are valued at one million euros by literary agents. Johnson has already written eight booksIf you count the collections of its newspaper columns, including a best-selling biography of its hero and figurehead, Winston Churchill, and the political satire Seventy-two Virgins about an American president preparing to visit the Palace of Westminster, a lebanese terrorist who wants to assassinate him and a disheveled parliamentarian on a bicycle that she wants to save him to distract after finding out he shopped at a sex shop. The Unfinished Biography of Shakespeare Or the 2006 essay Le Rêve de Rome in which he analyzes how the roman empire united europe politically and culturally and the European Union has not kept this commitment. But his first task is surely to finally finish the biography of William Shakespeare whom he has been writing intermittently for seven years, who he had to stop writing before the Brexit campaign and whose rights were acquired for half a thousand pounds (573,000 euros) by Hodder & Stoughton in 2015. Boris Johnson has, in addition to all this income, a public service allowance of 115,000 pounds (132,000 euros) per year, which is what former prime ministers receive for administrative and secretarial costs. Yes retains his seat in parliament for which he receives 84,000 pounds (96,000 euros) per year, plus allowances and expenses estimated at 9,000 pounds (10,300 euros) per month. However, the parliamentary inquiry is ongoing to determine whether he lied to parliament as in December 2021 He denied knowing about illegal Covid parties at his official residence and was later shown to have authorized and that he had even participated in some of them. He could be suspended if it is shown that he misled Parliament.

