January 6 report shows how Donald Trump spent Christmas 2020





By Christmas 2020, what incumbent President Donald Trump wanted was another term despite his electoral defeat. The Committee’s long-awaited January 6 report shows that Trump and his allies did not take off over the holidays in pursuit of that outcome.

Totaling 814 pages, the mammoth report mentions Christmas a dozen times, and holiday dates appear another twenty times.

A Christmas Eve phone call to the DOJ

Broadly, the Committee’s report shows that Trump, his lawyers and his allies are spending the Christmas season implementing various elements of their multi-faceted plan to overturn the election results. This included attempting to overthrow the Justice Department to install its loyalist Jeffrey Clark as Attorney General. Clark was virtually alone among the DOJ chiefs in firmly believing Trump’s voter fraud theories.

Former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue told the Committee that he described these theories to Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen as sheer madness.

According to the report, Rosen first caught wind of Trump and Clark’s designs while on vacation.

“Acting Attorney General Rosen first learned of Clark’s contact with President Trump during a call on Christmas Eve,” the report said. “During that call, President Trump mentioned Clark to Rosen, who was surprised to learn that Trump knew Clark and had met him. Later, Rosen confronted Clark about the contact: “Jeff, y- Is there something going on that you think I should know?”

Clark reportedly acknowledged that “he had been in a meeting with the President in the Oval Office, not alone, with other people”.

Such contact would have been a violation of Justice Department protocol intended to preserve the agency’s independence, and during Trump’s tenure several U.S. attorneys resigned or were fired after raising concerns about perceived interference. of the White House. These former senior prosecutors included Preet Bharara, Geoffrey Berman and Byung BJay Pak.

The report paints Clark’s disclosure of his own contact as a sheepish admission, describing his remarks to Rosen as “a bit defensive” and “somewhat apologetic”.

“Clark’s contact with President Trump violated both Justice Department and White House policies designed to prevent political pressure on the department,” the report said.

“Christmas Visit to the White House”

In addition to allegedly working to influence the Justice Department to validate his conspiracy theories, Trump also invited Pennsylvania lawmakers to his Christmas parties in hopes they would help him overturn the victory of more than 80 000 votes of Joe Biden in the Keystone State. Senator Jake Corman (R), acting President of the Commonwealth Senate, decided not to attend, but Speaker Brian Cutler (R) accepted the invitation, the report said.

“President Trump spoke with Cutler on December 3, while Cutler, his chief of staff, and their wives were at this White House Christmas tour,” the report said. “The question of the cancellation of the Pennsylvania election results has again been raised, as has the possibility of a special session of the state legislature to nominate Trump voters.”

According to the report, Cutler informed Trump that the Senate could not reconvene without an order from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf or a supermajority of lawmakers, which was not likely to happen.

“In Cutlers’ view, President Trump” seemed to understand. And it was clear,” the report said. “The president’s apparent understanding, however, has not resulted in meaningful changes to his public rhetoric.”

The committee found that Trump or his entourage attended 68 meetings, attempted or ended calls or texts with state or local officials, trying to influence them to void elections in states where he lost.

As the report notes, former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani had been deeply involved in this and other efforts to overturn the election.

On Christmas Eve, Giuliani reportedly called two local election officials in Arizona: Bill Gates and Jack Sellers of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

In his message to Gates, Giuliani is quoted as saying, “This is Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney. If you have the chance, could you give me a call? I have a few things I would like to talk about with you. Maybe we can work this thing out. You know, I really think it’s a shame that the Republicans are both in this kind of situation. And I think there can be a good way to solve it. this problem for everyone.

Giuliani is also recorded appealing for party loyalty in his speech to vendors.

I’d like to see if there’s a way to fix this so that everything goes well for everyone,” Giuliani reportedly told the sellers. “We were all Republicans, I think we all have the same goal. Let’s see if. . . we can do it outside of court.

As the report notes, neither Gates nor Sellers responded to Giuliani’s pleas, and the full council of four Republicans and one Democrat voted to certify the Maricopa County election results.

This Christmas, Giuliani’s law license could be in jeopardy after the DC Board of Professional Responsibility issued a preliminary finding that the federal lawsuit he filed to overturn the results of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election violated at least one ethical rule. Trump, politically weakened by his midterm endorsed nominee’s disappointing performance, faces the possibility of criminal charges for multiple crimes.

The Jan. 6 committee referred Trump to the Justice Department, finding reason to believe the former president had committed four crimes in his zeal to stay in office. Any decision on prosecution will ultimately be made by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who is also looking into whether Trump broke the law in his handling of classified information.

Editor’s note: The title of this story has been changed to clarify the date.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lawandcrime.com/jan-6-committee/how-the-jan-6th-committee-says-donald-trump-and-his-associates-spent-last-christmas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos