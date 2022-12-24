Turkish minister warns shops and businesses after decision to raise minimum wage

Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus has warned shops and businesses against rising prices following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to raise the minimum wage in 2023.

The minister tweeted that his ministry would step up its efforts against monopolies that use the minimum wage increase as an opportunity.

Mosh promised that if his approval of these unreasonable price increases were found, they would be subject to the most severe administrative penalties.

We are monitoring this issue closely and will not allow exploiters to abuse the measures taken by our government to improve the welfare of our citizens, Mosh said.

“No one should doubt that we will protect the rights and laws of our citizens in this regard,” the minister added.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the minimum wage, which will be introduced from January 2023.

Erdogan said in a televised address from the capital Ankara that the minimum net monthly wage would be 8,500 lira, the equivalent of $455, after two increases that have nearly doubled this year.

In July, the Turkish government increased the minimum wage by 30% to 5,500 TL.

The increase follows a 50% increase in January, which raised the minimum wage to 4,250 liras.

The latest increase is an attempt to protect households from inflation, which the Central Bank predicts will exceed 22% next year after 2022 ends at 65%.

Source: Turkey Now