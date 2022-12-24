Xi Jinping – Hong Kong will reopen its borders with China





China, grappling with a new wave of Covid-19 infections, took another step towards easing its pandemic-related restrictions on Saturday when Hong Kong’s leader announced he would aim to reopen its borders. with the mainland by mid-January. Speaking at a press conference on his return from Beijing, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said authorities would work to gradually, orderly and fully reopen all entry points between both sides and to coordinate with the government of neighboring Shenzhen to manage the flow of people.

At present, people wishing to enter the mainland via Hong Kong can only do so through the city’s airport or through two checkpoints in Shenzhen Bay or the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Entrants to the mainland must also undergo a period of hotel quarantine before they can move freely. Hong Kong and Beijing closed their borders in early 2020 when Covid first surfaced and they have remained closed ever since as China capped incoming travelers under its strict zero-Covid policy. Beijing eased nationwide zero-Covid restrictions in China earlier this month, scrapping mandatory testing requirements and travel restrictions. While many welcomed the easing, families and the health care system were unprepared for the resulting spike in infections. Hospitals are scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for medicine, and authorities are rushing to build clinics. Shanghai Advocacy Ahead of Christmas, authorities in Shanghai urged residents to stay home this weekend to curb the spread of viruses. The holiday is not traditionally celebrated in China, but it is common for young couples and some families to spend the holidays together. Despite these warnings, an annual Christmas market held at the Bund, a shopping area, was packed with attendees. My friends are basically all positive and all have basically recovered, said Liu Yang, 23, an IT worker who frequents the market. We wanted to enjoy Christmas, and it’s the weekend, we wanted to walk around and enjoy the air, so we came here. Yet the spread of omicron is dampening the festivities for other retailers and restaurants. Many restaurants in Shanghai have canceled Christmas parties normally held for regulars, while hotels have capped reservations due to lack of staff, said Jacqueline Mocatta, who works in the hospitality industry. There are only so many customers we can accept given our workforce, with a majority of team members not feeling well at the moment, she said. declared. Infections in China are likely to be over a million a day with more than 5,000 deaths a day, British health data firm Airfinity said this week, describing the estimates as a stark contrast to official data. China’s national health authority reported 4,128 daily symptomatic Covid-19 infections on Saturday and no deaths.

