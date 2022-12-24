Why Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner quit Donald Trump’s campaign – SheKnows





When it comes to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s support for Donald Trump’s third run for president, there has been a clear breaking point in the relationship. It seems the former president’s friendship with Kanye West was the nail in the coffin for the couple showing even a hint of interest in another political campaign.

Ivanka was already fleeing far from Washington, D.C. after feeling her time in the White House had damaged her reputation as a socialite, but Kushner stayed with one foot in the door – until Donald Trump’s dinner with Kanye and the white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago at the end of November. According to New York magazine, Kushner “refused” to help his stepfather once he realized how bad the dinner looked. Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law are Modern Orthodox Jews, so hanging out with the rapper, who shares his horrific anti-Semitic views, got the former president in a lot of hot water.

Kushner wasn’t going to save him this time. “He was like, ‘Look, I’m out. I’m really out,’ a source told the magazine. And even though he showed up at Donald Trump’s campaign announcement, the “mixed message” reflected “a combination of respect for a family member and clear lines for your life”. This “family obligation” was about as far as Kushner would go. As for Ivanka, she would find anything with the political ambitions of her father “so dark”.

As for Donald Trump, he tried to play down his involvement with Kanye and Fuentes. “We sat down, we had a very quick meal. It wasn’t two hours, like someone said,” he explained. “It was a very quick meal; it went very quickly. It was nice. Nothing was said of great importance. And that was the end of that. All of a sudden, the press made a fake story out of it. However, the damage is already done and Ivanka and Kushner won’t try to save it this time.

