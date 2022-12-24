Imran withdraws his position on the dissolution of the assemblies: Kundi





ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s special assistant for poverty alleviation and social security, Faisal Karim Kundi, said Imran Khan has once again backed down from his decision to dissolve the assemblies and hide in Lahore.

Imran Khan had earlier announced the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on Friday but again backed down from his stance, he told a press conference here on Saturday.

Faisal Kundi said Imran Khan was declared a certified thief by institutions for always resorting to lies and deceit.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party will adopt a democratic way to pursue a motion of no confidence against the chief minister of Punjab.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, SAPM said the Chief Executive and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were showing lack of concern over the deteriorating public order situation. public order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party and its allied parties have succeeded in improving peace and security in the province, but those who have ruled this province for ten years have brought us back to the same place.

The SAPM said the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the failure of the provincial government and those responsible should have resigned from their positions. Today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are on duty at Bani Gala Palace and busy providing security for thieves and terrorists who are the bosses of PTI, leaving their own province, he added and said that the KP government had no funds to pay salaries to employees and its chief minister says he will demonstrate at the province’s rights The chief minister never asked Imran Khan for funds in the past five years just to salvage his own position, he noted.

Faisal Kundi also criticized the passing of a bill allowing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government officials to use official helicopters and said no helicopters were available to move the wounded from Bannu.

SAPM slammed Imran Khan for making another false allegation about Bilawal Bhutto for using Rs.

two billion from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his visits abroad while Bilawal did not take any funds from the public treasury for these visits.

On a question, he said that the current government had inherited a very bad economy due to the ineffective policies of the PTI-led government.

The current government is trying to stabilize the economy. It is a difficult task but we have risen to the challenge to get the economy back on track, SAPM said.

On another question about the intentions to arrest the PTI chairman, Faisal Kundi said that the Pakistan People’s Party does not believe in political victimization like the PTI and that the government will arrest him only if the court makes a decision. against him.

