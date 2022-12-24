



People trust PM Modi for his integrity and hard work, and these are the attributes needed to propel the financial sector in India to quickly become a much bigger contributor to GDP than agriculture. Upon becoming Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi initiated a series of measures that brought hundreds of millions of citizens into the formal banking network. In the new accounts, the subsidies flowed in without the usual intermediaries being cut off. Since 2019 in particular, several of Bribe Creator’s annoying regulations and laws that had persisted for decades have been removed by PM Modi, and more will follow. Given such a trajectory, it is only a matter of time before GST rates are lowered and applicability is further streamlined. The GST structure acting as a growth rate booster is the best route to a consistent and significant increase in revenue. As the Ministry of Finance shows a much greater zeal for reform in Modi 2.0, the public expects the next Union budget to see a reduction in tax rates so that dozens millions of additional citizens voluntarily connect to taxpayer families. Finance Minister N. Sitharaman has worked hard to ensure that tax harassment is reduced, and such a shift in the chemistry of tax officials from undercover cops to friends of the taxpayer is visible. in the field.

President Biden and his British and European partners, through their actions following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, left the financial primacy of the US, EU and UK vulnerable. United. The London Metal Exchange (LME) has so far been the dominant player in the pricing of commodities, from gold to copper, much as the CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) has been for much global mergers and acquisitions. The Nasdaq and NYSE work in tandem with the CME, which together form the trio that gives Washington a grip on the global market. As a result of Russia-related sanctions and NATO armaments fueling the Russian-Ukrainian war, global confidence in these institutions independent of temporary geopolitical considerations has been significantly reduced from the already weaker base. caused by the financial crisis of 2008. This was caused by the greed of a few American, British, Swiss and European bankers and traders to make profit regardless of the cost to society, especially in third countries. President WJ Clinton and President George W. Bush oversaw the removal of legal barriers erected to prevent unethical financial transactions. If today it is the turn of the oligarchs whose only crime is to be ethnic Russians to be deprived of their property without due process, tomorrow it may be the turn of the Saudis or the citizens of Qatar. Such eccentric, even thoughtless behavior has highlighted the need for new financial and commodity platforms that are not beholden to Western chancelleries like those located in the US, UK or EU.

During the rule period of several previous Indian governments, the stock exchanges became the playground of a few big traders, businessmen and their political and bureaucratic accomplices. The services of unscrupulous brokers were used to fix prices to create tax-free windfall profits, again to the detriment of the retail investor, especially those who had invested in mutual funds. Thanks to the integrity standards established by Prime Minister Modi with the help of FM Sitharaman, investigative agencies have begun to look into these stock market transactions, as well as other crimes such as bringing nationalized banks to sell non-performing assets (NPA) arbitrarily classified as disposable. prizes, which were then resold at a handsome profit. A particular exchange which was once a leader in the country, but which is now almost defunct, specializes in so-called artisanal trades which have in effect become a money laundering machine. Volumes on this exchange, like some others, have declined due to investor mistrust of these traders. Once Prime Minister Modi sweeps this filth off the stock markets, India will become the preferred platform for trading equities, commodities, energy and bonds. This is the vision that inspired the establishment of GIFT City in Gujarat. This innovative project should increase its volumes once it acquires a credible management team that seeks to serve especially small and medium investors. Almost two-thirds of Ireland’s national income comes from just two exchange towers in Dublin which house commodity and other exchanges. High volumes depend on credibility built by trust in integrity, not land and buildings. People trust PM Modi for his integrity and hard work, and these are the attributes needed to propel the financial sector in India to quickly become a much bigger contributor to GDP than agriculture. Steps to ensure such change are sure to be a highlight in 2023, when the G-20 has PM Modi as its chair.

