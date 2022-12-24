Carrie Johnson shares adorable photo of Wilf and Romy baking mince pie for Santa

Carrie Johnson shared the excitement felt by her two children as Christmas Day approaches.

The former prime minister and his wife’s two children were pictured standing by a roaring fire in their pajamas.

The adorable Instagram post, which showed three empty stockings, was captioned: ‘Huge excitement in this house tonight. Have a wonderful Christmas everyone.

The couple’s two children, one-year-old Romy and two-year-old Wilfred, also reportedly put a chopped pie on a plate for Santa and a carrot for Rudolph.

The former prime minister and his wife’s two children were pictured standing by a roaring fire in their pajamas.

The heartfelt post and photo was appreciated by Priti Patel among many others.

It wasn’t until December 9 last year that Romy was born at University College London Hospital and named after Carrie’s aunt Rosemary.

His birth came as pressure on Boris’ premiership and the government began to mount after the Christmas party scandals broke Covid rules.

Earlier this month, the family celebrated Romy’s first birthday with a mountain of gifts.

A very happy little girl! Romy started her birthday surrounded by a pile of presents on December 9

The festivities continued with Romy playing around the house on a toy bike with purple learning wheels

The little girl was also seen using a tricycle around the house.

Wilfred’ second birthday was celebrated earlier in April, which Carrie shared her disbelief on Instagram.

Wilfred, with a sweater bearing his name, looks out of a window

The 34-year-old wrote: ‘Can’t believe Wilf is 2! My cheeky cherub. You are the most loving and hilarious little boy who makes us laugh every day.

“You’re still totally obsessed with cars (‘car car’) and love all animals, especially ‘dorrrgs’. You love being outdoors, especially if there are mud puddles in which you splash, and Dilyn (“Dil Dil”) is there to chase you.

“You are brave and loving and give the best hugs. Thank you for making life so much better.

But Christmas will be quite different for both children this year following Boris’ exit from No10 in July.

Romy’s birth came as pressure on Boris’ premiership and the government began to mount after Christmas party scandals broke Covid rules

Mr Johnson is co-owner of three homes in Oxfordshire, London and Somerset.

But the couple will soon becomethe new members of Fulham settled after searching for property near the river in south-west London.

Other nearby homes that house outstanding schools and high-end restaurants cost over $4 million.

He and Carrie have put the house they owned in Camberwell, south London, on the market for 1.6 million and it was on offer earlier this year.