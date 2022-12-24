Democracies work, dictatorships don’t – The Sunday Guardian Live

A standard trope in autocracies is that democracies cannot deliver, and only autocracies are able to deliver material if not any other type of progress. And then, for those who believe in dialectical materialism, what other form of progress is there? Since economic prodigy Deng Xiaoping took over as China’s leader in 1979, the PRC has become the poster child for dictatorships, heralding the undeniable economic progress the country has experienced. What goes unnoticed in such a litany of triumphs is that the foundations of this success were built by democracies. In the case of the PRC, it was Taiwan, South Korea and Japan that ensured the double-digit growth rates that the country experienced during the Deng era, as well as during the great periods of reign of its two immediate successors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. . It all ended with Xi Jinping coming to absolute power in 2012. The new General Secretary of the Communist Party of China prioritized controlling the party machine he led over everything else. What passes for private industry in China has in fact been taken over, as Jack or Pony Ma would attest if they could. Although an autocrat, in practice Mao was content to spend endless hours reading or discussing matters both abstruse and practical, and left the real affairs of governance to subordinates such as Zhou Enlai and (with intervals) Deng himself. There was no functional Office of the General Secretary (OGS) as such, only an ever-changing group of individuals, who, in turn, were trustworthy and subsequently distrustful and thereafter ( in the case of a few) trusted again by the CCP Chairman. . Each of these privileged individuals ruled their own fiefdoms, while keeping an eye out to ensure that they did not unleash Maos’ fury by word or deed, an unusually difficult, if not impossible, task. On the other hand, since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, unlike his two immediate predecessors, not for a ten-year term but for an indefinite period, more and more state agencies and wings of the party came under the direct supervision of the OGS. As a result, several policies have been changed, often in a less effective way, while fewer and fewer people have been given real rather than tenured responsibilities, even in critical positions. Given the superhero status his entourage constantly assures the CCP General Secretary, it’s no surprise that deadly brainwaves such as allowing planes to fly to different parts of the world even after Covid-19 hit parts of China in the last months of 2019. Or by attempting the impossible, like a Zero Covid policy. If the PRC entered another lockdown and, through a still-compliant WHO, persuaded the rest of the world to do the same, as happened in 2020, the result would be chaos. From being an example of economic growth for the rest of the world, Xis China has become a cautionary tale.

Even in 2020, cool heads were warning that only those at extreme risk of fatal infection, such as the elderly or immunocompromised, should be subject to lockdowns. Instead, prompted by the inimitable Tedros, following the advice of CCP experts in the PRC, much of the world went into lockdown for the first time in human history. Realizing that it is impossible to prove them right or wrong, the Lockdown Enthusiasts proliferating since the Covid-19 pandemic have claimed in 2021 and onwards that in the absence of the killer lockdowns of 2020 jobs, tens of millions of additional victims of the virus that accidentally escaped from a laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology would have perished. At this time, at the start of 2020, terror was unleashed on policy makers, as evidenced by the claim that in India alone there are tens of millions of deaths in the most populous democracy in the world. world. Meanwhile, these same doomsayers have praised the actions of authorities in China. The efficient manner in which the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled the pandemic has made the pessimists wrong, although the facts have not stopped the torrent of horror stories that CNN, BBC, DW and CGTN have consistently featured on India. In less than a year, PM Modi ensured that essential items such as masks and vaccines began to be produced in substantial numbers from near zero baseline at the start of the period. All those who extol the advantages of dictatorship over democracy need only go to China and India to convince themselves that they are wrong. In the PRC, cities look like ghost towns and dislocations have become the norm. In India, despite renewed alarmist efforts by Covid-19 pessimists, life has returned to normal everywhere. Prime Minister Modi has dismissed advice from pessimists to impose another nationwide lockdown in 2021, or impose a vaccination mandate, leaving it to the common sense of state and city governments and the people to ensure they have taken steps to ensure their safety. As a result, herd immunity arrived in India at the end of 2021, as the actions of the Chinese authorities left the population of this country vulnerable to an unprecedented Covid. Democracies work, dictatorships don’t.

