Trump lawyer: Criminal referrals from January 6 panel are ‘worthless’

Criminal referrals from the January 6 committees to the Justice Department, seeking the prosecution of Donald Trump, are worthless, one of the former president’s attorneys told CNN on Saturday.

The dismissal itself is pretty much worthless, Trump attorney Tim Parlatore told CNN Newsroom. The Department of Justice does not have to follow it. There is an ongoing investigation that we have been dealing with for some time. Really what it does, if anything, it just politicizes the process.

Parlatore was responding to the unprecedented criminal referrals the bipartisan select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol sent to the Justice Department earlier this week. Committee members said they believed Trump was guilty of at least four federal crimes, including conspiracy and obstruction of a joint session of Congress.

The Jan. 6 committee reached those conclusions after uncovering witness evidence that Trump had been warned that some of his post-election ploys to nullify the results were illegal, but he tried them anyway. This included Trump’s relentless pressure campaign against Vice President Mike Pence, which Trump hoped would interfere with the counting of votes during the January 6, 2021 joint session.

It’s political noise, but it has no effect, at this time, on our defense, said Parlatore, who represents Trump in the Justice Department’s investigations into Jan. 6 and the potential mishandling of government records. at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has denied wrongdoing regarding both issues. Both high-stakes investigations are now overseen by Special Counsel Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who has been tasked with deciding whether there is enough evidence that Trump broke the law and whether a prosecution is appropriate.

The Mar-a-Lago investigation focuses on whether Trump or his aides mishandled classified files and national security documents by taking them from the White House to his compound and home in Florida.

Federal authorities have recovered at least 325 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, according to court documents. Trump voluntarily returned 184 of those files in January. He dismissed 38 others under subpoena in June. Justice Department investigators suspected there were even more at Mar-a-Lago, so they obtained a search warrant and found 103 other classified documents during their search in August.

Since then, prosecutors have been negotiating with Trump’s lawyers to certify that nothing remains.

Parlatore told CNN on Saturday that he was sure there were no more documents with classification marks still at Mar-a-Lago, saying: Everything that was found has been turned over.

We had a professional search team scour all possible locations that could reasonably contain documents, Parlatore said. We walked through several places that we really thought we couldn’t get. But the DOJ asked us to, so we did it anyway.

He added, I’m pretty confident this is a dead issue at this point.

