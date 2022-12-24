Turkish doctor on trial for ‘terrorism’ over chemical weapons remarks





TURKEY: The head of Turkey’s main medical association was charged on Friday with “terrorism” in connection with calls for an investigation into the military’s alleged use of chemical weapons against Kurdish fighters in Iraq. One of the best-known public figures, Sebnem Korur Fincanci, was arrested on October 26 for drawing attention to reports that first surfaced in media close to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party. The militia claimed that 17 of its members had been killed by Turkish chemical weapons attacks in the mountains and caves of northern Iraq. The allegations were called “defamatory” by the Turkish Defense Ministry, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Fincanci of “speaking the language of terrorism”. Read also : Palestinian Israeli killed near Tel Aviv Fincanci was accused of spreading “terrorist propaganda”, for which the former culprits faced up to 13 years in prison. The next hearing was set for Thursday after the court ruled that Fincanci should be jailed pending trial. As he was led out of the Istanbul courtroom, his supporters chanted: “Professor Sebnem is not alone”. The 63-year-old forensics expert entered the crowded courtroom as his supporters cheered and dozens of riot police stood up. Fincanci called for “an effective investigation” into the alleged use of weapons, which should include an on-site investigation and an autopsy of the Kurdish fighters. He told the judge: “It is my duty to protect freedom of expression and the public’s right to information as a human rights defender. Read also : Iraq informs visiting Italian PM of desire for closer economic ties As a forensic expert and human rights defender who is an outspoken critic of Erdogan’s administration, Fincani is well known in Turkey. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, along with five other organizations, have called for Fincanci’s release pending trial. Fincanci has been called “one of Turkey’s bravest voices” by German human rights commissioner Louis Amsberg and called for her immediate release. According to the New York-based organization Physicians for Human Rights Advocacy, Fincanci has dedicated his life to defending human rights and dignity through his groundbreaking work on torture. “The whole world is watching.” However, according to Friday’s argument by the Attorney General, Fincanci “has actively participated in the propaganda activities of the PKK”. Read also : Israel’s spy chief says Iran “plans new attacks on Gulf countries”. Fincanci claimed that his continued detention had only served to raise awareness of his calls for an impartial investigation into the Kurdish reports. Minutes before being taken into custody, she said, “Don’t think being arrested and in jail is hard on me. It’s actually a wonderful opportunity for someone like me who works for human rights.

