PDIP calls for minister to be removed from Nasdem when reshuffle issues arise





Saturday, December 24, 2022 – 10:06 AM WIB

East Java PDI Perjuangan politician Djarot Syaiful Hidayat highlighted the performance of a number of Joko Widodo’s ministers who were considered to be in decline. The statement follows the problem reshuffleleaving the Palace. Precisely when President Jokowi sent a signal that there was again a possibility of cabinet reshuffle. PDI President Perjuangan DPP alluded to self-sufficiency in rice which is yet another contrast between rhetoric and reality happening. He said many officials expressed self-sufficiency, but the fact is that Indonesia still imports rice. We were a bit worried as in the past we promoted self-sufficiency in rice, but in fact we still import rice when the price goes up, Djarot said Friday, December 23, 2022, as quoted by VIVA. For this reason, he highlighted the performance of the concerned ministers who needed to be evaluated. The minister in question is none other than a Nasdem party executive. Namely the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo and the Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar. With this assessment, Djarot said, he could make refreshments that could support Jokowi’s policies. The Minister of Agriculture is evaluated, the Minister of Forests is evaluated, the Minister of Forests is yes. Must be evaluated. All ministers must also be assessed. Why? So that there is fresh new blood, which can fully support Pak Jokowi’s policies, he added. The former governor of DKI Jakarta said an assessment should be conducted bearing in mind that Jokowi’s tenure as President of the Republic of Indonesia will end soon, no less than two years. By making an assessment, in the remaining time, the political orientation of Jokowi can be reached. So that the program launched by Pak Jokowi can really be carried out. It’s time to assess, he says. Previously, President Jokowi had given a signal reshuffle at the end of his term. He said there was a possibility of a reshuffle of ministers in the Onward Indonesia cabinet. Possible. Yes later, Jokowi said at Sukamahi Dam, Bogor on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jatim.viva.co.id/kabar/1669-pdip-minta-copot-menteri-dari-nasdem-saat-isu-reshuffle-mencuat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos