Georgia special grand jury concludes investigation into Donald Trump and his allies





A special grand jury set to investigate whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia appears to have concluded its work, but many questions remain.

The investigation is one of many that could lead to criminal charges against the former president as he asks voters to send him back to the White House in 2024.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who began investigating nearly two years ago, said she would go where the facts lead. It would be an extraordinary step if she chose to bring charges against Trump himself.

Even if he is acquitted by a jury, for him to stand trial and have a public trial with evidence on the record would be an epic thing for American history, said Georgia State University law professor Clark Cunningham.

Here’s what we know as the grand jury special appears to be winding down:

WHAT’S THE LATEST?

For about six months, grand jurors reviewed evidence and heard testimony from dozens of witnesses, including high-level Trump associates and senior state officials. A prosecutor on Willis’ team told a hearing in November that there were few witnesses left and that he did not anticipate the special grand jury would continue much longer.

The grand jurors are expected to produce a final report with recommendations on possible further action.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the panel, will review the report and recommend to the court’s chief judge that the special grand jury be disbanded.

County Superior Court judges will then vote on whether to let the special grand jurors go or if further investigation is needed.

The special grand jury cannot issue indictments. Willis will decide whether to appear before a regular grand jury to pursue criminal charges.

WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM THE SURVEY?

For more than a year after the investigation was opened, Willis revealed little. But, ironically, once the special grand jury began meeting in June, its deliberations shrouded in mandatory secrecy, clues about the direction of the investigation began to emerge.

Indeed, whenever Willis wanted to compel the testimony of someone who lives outside of Georgia, she had to file documents in a public registry explaining why that person was a necessary and material witness.

Additionally, anyone challenging a subpoena had to do so in filings and hearings in public court.

In documents Willis filed to obtain testimony from some Trump associates, she said she wanted to know more about their communications with the Trump campaign and others involved in coordinated multi-state efforts to influence governments. November 2020 election results in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Prominent Trump allies whose testimony was sought included former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as John Eastman and other lawyers involved in Trump’s attempts to stay in power.

We have learned from the identities of the witnesses that this is a large conspiracy she is considering, said Norm Eisen, who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment. and co-authored a Brookings Institution report analyzing the reported facts and applicable law in the Fulton County investigation.

HAVE THERE BEEN ANY RETURNS?

A number of Trump aides and allies fought Willis’s attempts to get them to testify, but Willis prevailed in most cases.

I think that bodes well for the upcoming pretrial skirmish if she charges, Eisen said.

Willis made a notable misstep when she hosted a fundraiser for a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor even as her investigation focused on fake voters in the state, including Burt Jones, the Republican nominee as lieutenant governor.

McBurney said it created a clear, real and untenable conflict and ruled Willis could not question or pursue charges against Jones, who won the election in November.

WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE OF THE SURVEY?

The information made public indicated that Willis was considering the following:

Phone calls from Trump and others to Georgia officials following the 2020 election

A group of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate in December 2020 falsely stating that Trump had won the state and that they were the state’s duly elected and qualified voters

False Voter Fraud Allegations Made at Meetings of State Legislators at the Georgia Capitol in December 2020

The copying of data and software from election equipment in rural Coffee County by a computer forensics team hired by Trump allies

Alleged attempts to pressure Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman into falsely confessing to voter fraud

The abrupt resignation of the US attorney in Atlanta in January 2021

WHAT ABOUT THAT INFAMOUS PHONE CALL?

In a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the president suggested that the state’s top election official, another Republican, might find the votes needed to overturn his election. narrow defeat in the state against Democrat Joe Biden. .

A month later, Willis sent letters to Raffensperger and other top state officials asking them to keep the records because she was investigating attempts to influence the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election. .

Trump told Raffensperger he needed 11,780 votes, one more than Biden won. That was a mistake, Cunningham said, because the specific and transactional nature of that comment made it hard to say he was merely urging Raffensperger to investigate alleged fraud.

But other legal experts have said prosecutors may struggle to prove criminal intent, which requires showing the actions were taken deliberately, knowingly, recklessly or negligently.

WHAT COSTS CAN BE CONSIDERED?

In her February 2021 letters to heads of state, Willis said she was investigating potential crimes that included “solicitation of voter fraud, making false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of the oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the administration of the election.”

Many believe Willis will pursue charges under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly known as RICO.

In a high-profile lawsuit while serving as an assistant district attorney, she successfully used this law to secure charges against Atlanta educators in a test-cheating scandal. She has also used it more recently to target suspected gang activity.

The state’s RICO law, which is broader than the federal version, requires prosecutors to prove a pattern of criminal activity by a business, which can be a single person or a group of associated individuals.

It allows prosecutors to assert their involvement in a pattern of crime without having to prove that each person participated in each act.

Eisen said RICO seemed most proportionate to the nature of the people testifying and the questions she wanted to ask.”

As the special grand jury worked, Willis informed certain people that they were the targets of the investigation, including Giuliani and the state’s 16 bogus voters. It is possible that others received similar notifications but did not disclose it publicly.

WHAT DID TRUMP SAID?

The former president always called his phone call with Raffensperger perfect and called the Fulton County investigation a witch hunt.

Criminal defense attorney Drew Findling, who is part of Trump’s legal team in Georgia, said in August that the focus on Trump was clearly misguided and politically motivated persecution.

Trump allies have also denied any wrongdoing.

