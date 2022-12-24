The Chinese propaganda machine collapses in the event of a zero-Covid reversal

Beijing (AFP) China’s state media is struggling and censors are working overtime as Beijing fumbles for a cohesive narrative following the sudden reversal of its zero-Covid policy.

For years, the country’s propaganda apparatus hailed zero-Covid as proof of the superiority of the authoritarian Communist Party rule and the wisdom of powerful President Xi Jinping.

But now his usual spokespersons have been left to spin the decision to scrap strict travel restrictions, quarantines and instant lockdowns as a victory even as cases soar.

“State media has not come up with a grand narrative to fully legitimize the sudden and drastic change,” said Kecheng Fang, assistant professor at the School of Journalism and Communication at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

“They were taken by surprise.”

The “incoherent messages” indicate that the propaganda apparatus may lack adequate direction from the party on how to frame the situation, he told AFP.

“A moving battle”

Some media have hinted that all is not well, with state news agency Xinhua and state broadcaster CCTV airing reports this week urging people to use Covid drugs “rationally” and highlighting the efforts of the government to guarantee supply.

But government-run publications refrained from reporting the darker side of the exit wave, seeking instead to calm fears about the potency of the pathogen and portraying the policy change as a logical, controlled withdrawal. and triumphant.

“Looking back on the past three years, we have fought an emotional battle against the pandemic and passed through an arduous historic ordeal,” read an editorial in the party-run People’s Daily last week.

Zero-Covid “demonstrated the superiority of China’s socialist system,” he said, adding that “optimizing” politics now would help adapt to new virus variants while “putting life and health of the people and the masses in the foreground”.

There has also been a reluctance to deal with the growing Covid workload.

On Friday, a party-run newspaper cited an official estimate of half a million daily new cases in the eastern city of Qingdao. On Saturday, the story had been edited to remove the figure, a review of the article by AFP showed.

And while Xi’s recent flurry of diplomatic engagements has grabbed headlines, he has yet to publicly comment on the collapse of what was until recently a signature policy.

‘Severe cold’

A similar sense of uncertainty pervaded Chinese social media, where censors routinely remove politically sensitive content.

Several posts on the popular Weibo platform claiming to describe Covid-related deaths appeared to have been censored on Friday afternoon, according to a review of AFP journalists.

They included several masked photos apparently taken at crematoriums and a post from an account claiming to belong to the mother of a two-year-old girl who died after contracting the virus.

Posts about drug shortages and instances of price gouging were also removed, according to censorship monitor GreatFire.org.

And social media users posted angry or sardonic comments in response to the perceived taboo around Covid deaths.

Many have taken to state-linked local media after reporting that Wu Guanying, designer of the 2008 Beijing Olympics mascots, died of a “severe cold” at the age of 67.

One commenter compared the wording to China’s dictatorial neighbor North Korea, while another asked: “Is it illegal to say ‘Covid’ now?”

Yet other critical posts remained online Friday afternoon – many of which took the government to task for its perceived lack of an exit strategy.

“Did they really believe they could eliminate the virus with lockdowns? read one.

“Three years, and they never made a contingency plan for when it couldn’t be controlled?”

Fang, the assistant professor, said Chinese officials will “eventually find a way to present everything as a victory, maybe after the infection situation stabilizes”.

“The unique way of counting Covid deaths already provides a basis for this,” he added – referring to a new government definition of virus deaths which excludes many deaths.

China officially recorded no new deaths from the virus on Saturday, according to figures from the National Health Commission.

A Weibo hashtag relating to how the country defines Covid deaths – counting only those who die of respiratory failure after testing positive – has been censored.

