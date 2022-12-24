Politics
The Chinese propaganda machine collapses in the event of a zero-Covid reversal
Published on:
Beijing (AFP) China’s state media is struggling and censors are working overtime as Beijing fumbles for a cohesive narrative following the sudden reversal of its zero-Covid policy.
For years, the country’s propaganda apparatus hailed zero-Covid as proof of the superiority of the authoritarian Communist Party rule and the wisdom of powerful President Xi Jinping.
But now his usual spokespersons have been left to spin the decision to scrap strict travel restrictions, quarantines and instant lockdowns as a victory even as cases soar.
“State media has not come up with a grand narrative to fully legitimize the sudden and drastic change,” said Kecheng Fang, assistant professor at the School of Journalism and Communication at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
“They were taken by surprise.”
The “incoherent messages” indicate that the propaganda apparatus may lack adequate direction from the party on how to frame the situation, he told AFP.
“A moving battle”
Some media have hinted that all is not well, with state news agency Xinhua and state broadcaster CCTV airing reports this week urging people to use Covid drugs “rationally” and highlighting the efforts of the government to guarantee supply.
But government-run publications refrained from reporting the darker side of the exit wave, seeking instead to calm fears about the potency of the pathogen and portraying the policy change as a logical, controlled withdrawal. and triumphant.
“Looking back on the past three years, we have fought an emotional battle against the pandemic and passed through an arduous historic ordeal,” read an editorial in the party-run People’s Daily last week.
Zero-Covid “demonstrated the superiority of China’s socialist system,” he said, adding that “optimizing” politics now would help adapt to new virus variants while “putting life and health of the people and the masses in the foreground”.
There has also been a reluctance to deal with the growing Covid workload.
On Friday, a party-run newspaper cited an official estimate of half a million daily new cases in the eastern city of Qingdao. On Saturday, the story had been edited to remove the figure, a review of the article by AFP showed.
And while Xi’s recent flurry of diplomatic engagements has grabbed headlines, he has yet to publicly comment on the collapse of what was until recently a signature policy.
‘Severe cold’
A similar sense of uncertainty pervaded Chinese social media, where censors routinely remove politically sensitive content.
Several posts on the popular Weibo platform claiming to describe Covid-related deaths appeared to have been censored on Friday afternoon, according to a review of AFP journalists.
They included several masked photos apparently taken at crematoriums and a post from an account claiming to belong to the mother of a two-year-old girl who died after contracting the virus.
Posts about drug shortages and instances of price gouging were also removed, according to censorship monitor GreatFire.org.
And social media users posted angry or sardonic comments in response to the perceived taboo around Covid deaths.
Many have taken to state-linked local media after reporting that Wu Guanying, designer of the 2008 Beijing Olympics mascots, died of a “severe cold” at the age of 67.
One commenter compared the wording to China’s dictatorial neighbor North Korea, while another asked: “Is it illegal to say ‘Covid’ now?”
Yet other critical posts remained online Friday afternoon – many of which took the government to task for its perceived lack of an exit strategy.
“Did they really believe they could eliminate the virus with lockdowns? read one.
“Three years, and they never made a contingency plan for when it couldn’t be controlled?”
Fang, the assistant professor, said Chinese officials will “eventually find a way to present everything as a victory, maybe after the infection situation stabilizes”.
“The unique way of counting Covid deaths already provides a basis for this,” he added – referring to a new government definition of virus deaths which excludes many deaths.
China officially recorded no new deaths from the virus on Saturday, according to figures from the National Health Commission.
A Weibo hashtag relating to how the country defines Covid deaths – counting only those who die of respiratory failure after testing positive – has been censored.
AFP 2022
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221224-china-s-propaganda-machine-sputters-in-zero-covid-reversal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Chinese propaganda machine collapses in the event of a zero-Covid reversal
- January 6 editions of the report are already on Amazon’s bestseller list
- Deadly US storm disrupts Christmas plans and damages power lines | Weather News
- Bollywood actor Tunisha Sharma ‘committed suicide’ on set – Lifestyle
- Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from working in ‘devastating’ move
- 10 fastest park run times in the UK for 24 December 2022
- London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Consensus ‘Moderate Buy’ Rating from Analysts
- A brief history of the Brooklyn Dodgers baseball team
- 4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Humboldt County a few days after the previous one – KTVL
- Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti’s order to light Hollywood sign
- How to track Santa Claus this Christmas Eve • TechCrunch
- Imran Khan’s dream for instant polls won’t come true with mere predictions: Marriyum